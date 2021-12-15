Senior Jada Hopson may not have the biggest line on the box score, but opposing star players will know about No. 2 for the Lady Panthers by the end of the night.
In the opening game of the season against Wichita Heights, Hopson was assigned to guard Louisville commit Zyanna Walker. The senior standout finished with 23 points, with 10 points coming in the fourth quarter when the Falcons turned to Walker as the only source of offense in desperation as the Panthers cruised to a 53-40 win.
Defense has been a significant aspect of Hopson’s game and has been something that she has worked hard on during her time at Derby.
“I would say that I am not really a scorer, so I try and pick up in other areas and use my speed to stop their scorers so that my teammates can get points,” Hopson said. “I think the biggest improvement has been in the little details like making sure I’m moving my feet and not reaching in on dumb passes so I can stay in the game, but I’ve improved with the help of my coaches.”
Hopson has spent a lot of time studying film on upcoming opponents, which helps her find tendencies for her next big assignment.
“A lot of the preparation is done in the film room,” Hopson said. “You have to see what they do, and you have to take notes on their signature moves so you know what is coming so you can guard it.”
Watching film has taken a lot more precedent for Hopson since her freshman season and has become a crucial activity leading up to a matchup.
“I didn’t think film was important my freshman year. They would watch film, and I would be like ‘We are about to play them, so why are we watching them play,’ but now I’m in homeroom watching film,” Hopson said. “It is for perspective and so I don’t get caught off guard by something that is coming.”
Offensively, Hopson said she is ready to get some points and has worked on getting to the basket, shot and form.
She will have a lot of opportunities to get open shots because of the lethal lineup of the Lady Panthers. With junior Addy Brown, senior Tatum Boettjer and junior Maryn Archer getting a lot of attention, there are plenty of open spots on the floor for Hopson.
“It opens it up a lot,” Hopson said. “When we walk into a game, you are hearing [about] Addy, Tatum and Maryn, but you’re not hearing about Jada Hopson or anyone else on our lineup. Our bench is deep, and there are people who can score on this team, so it opens up opportunities for us.”
According to Hopson, the Lady Panthers program has a lot of good chemistry, and the team loves playing together because of the strong bond.
“I love this program; it is something special,” Hopson said. “The chemistry we have is really strong, and I hope people can see that. I hope that when you see us play together, you see that we aren’t just teammates; we are a family.”