NOTE: While a football quarantine was put in place on Monday, Sept. 21, no decision was made on the status of Derby’s game against Salina South prior to publication. Please see derbyinformer.com for changes regarding this game or any other high school activities.
The first three weeks have brought their share of twists and turns. That includes the oddity of nearly a month of games without a game inside Panther Stadium.
That officially changes on Friday as Derby (2-1) welcomes Salina South (1-2) for its first game at home. Kickoff is set for
7:00 p.m.
“I know our players are excited and it’s Homecoming, so we’ll have a little extra stuff going on,” Clark said. “At this point, though, our kids just want to play football and it doesn’t matter where it is. They want to compete and play with their teammates.”
Derby has had Salina South’s number in recent years and it has been rather lopsided. It has won seven of the last eight games with a margin of victory approaching 30 points. Six of those games included 14 or fewer points for its AVCTL counterpart.
Salina South is coming off a 55-35 win over Campus, which included five touchdowns from junior Brandt Cox (four rushing, one kickoff return). It’s working in a new quarterback, sophomore Weston Fries, after three-year starter Terran Galloway suffered a shoulder injury.
Even then, Clark said improvement is evident with its entire offense.
“[Cox] is a very patient runner and he lets his offensive line set up their blocks,” Clark said. “They do a lot of good stuff with him scheme-wise … their quarterback isn’t too bad either and you have to account for him in the run game too.”
At the same time, the Cougars will have to get out of their own way if they want to reverse course from seasons past. They had five losses last year that were one-score games in the fourth quarter.
While not every piece to the puzzle is in place, Derby saw its best defensive effort of the season against Bishop Carroll this past Friday. It didn’t allow an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter, wreaking havoc on quarterback Aiden Niedens and the Golden Eagle offense.
“Our defense has always been the backbone of our entire team,” Clark said. “Some kids really stepped up Friday night.”
There were eight players on the field who hadn’t started a game prior to this fall. That excludes senior linebackers Coleson Syring, Jack Hileman and Luke Stewart. While each offers needed experience, it was Syring (15 tackles, six solos, nine assists, two tackles for loss) who made his presence felt against its GWAL foe.
“Coleson Syring played lights out,” Clark said. “He played [his best] football of the year.”
The stat sheet offered plenty of reasons for optimism for the Derby offense. It starts with 561 total yards, but also a combined 8-for-14 on third and fourth down against one of the better teams on its schedule. With only two seniors in the unit, including quarterback Lem Wash and wide receiver Reid Liston, it gives promise for 2020 and beyond.
Friday night it was Liston, who was only the third wide receiver since 2017 to pass 100 receiving yards and score two touchdowns in one game.
“Reid is one of our best practice players,” Clark said. “He never takes a play off, he’s always in there and he’s always in motion … that [practice mindset] carries over to the field too. It’s the type of kid Reid is.”
2020 Derby football statistics (thru week 3)
PASSING
Lem Wash, 36-of-51 (70.5%), 486 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT
RUSHING
Lem Wash, 62 carries, 370 yards, 5 TD, 1 FUM; Dylan Edwards, 64 carries, 428 yards, 4 TD, 1 FUM
RECEIVING
Reid Liston, 15 catches, 184 yards, 2 TD, 1 FUM; Dylan Edwards, 9 catches, 158 yards, 1 TD; Drake Thatcher, 4 catches, 53 yards, 1 TD; Mercer Thatcher, 3 catches, 49 yards
DEFENSE
Coleson Syring, 1 fumble recovery
TEAM STATISTICS
1,320 yards of offense (440 ypg); 834 rushing yards (278 ypg); 486 passing yards (162 ypg); 3rd down conversions: 14-of-33 (42.4%); 4th down conversions: 6-of-11 (54.5%); Opponent total yards: 1,008 (336 ypg); Opponent rushing yards: 378 yards (126 ypg); Opponent passing yards: 630 yards (210 ypg); Opponent 3rd downs: 12-of-31 (38.7%); Opponent 4th downs: 2-of-7 (28.5%)