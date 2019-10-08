Derby and Hutchinson have been synonymous with state record books since 2003.
The two programs have played in 12 of the last 16 Class 6A state championship games. Add in two 5A title games for the Salthawks and the numbers get even stronger.
Hutchinson played in six-straight championship games from 2004 to 2009 and won each of them. Derby is currently running a streak of four-straight state appearances, having won three of those games.
While the two programs have fallen in opposite directions over the last two years, the history still brings luster when the two programs meet on the gridiron.
Derby, who has won seven of its last eight dates against its AVCTL-I rival, will welcome Hutchinson to Panther Stadium on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
To say Hutchinson has fallen on tough times might even be an understatement. Its 2-7 record in 2018 was its first record under
.500 since 1999. It had won three or more games since the 1997 season.
The Salthawks sit at 1-4 this fall, but have yet to win a league game after dropping contests to Maize, Salina Central and Newton.
“[Coach Mike Vernon] has done a good job and his kids are firing off the ball on the offensive line,” coach Brandon Clark said. “… you can tell they’re coached up well and the effort is there.”
While Derby stands at 5-0 for the third time in four years, Clark is still in search of consistency amidst an evolving, but yet talented offense. Injuries and different rotations have derailed the staff’s ability to start the same offensive line from one week to the next.
The depth, however, is what Clark said has kept him confident in a group that’s aiding an average of nearly 300 rushing yards per game.
“We’ve seen some growth in some and others who haven’t been pushed before,” Clark said. “We’ve got some kids creeping up and others are having to get better if they want to start. We’ve got competition and when it comes down it, it’s who has the best week of practice.”
2019 DERBY FOOTBALL STATISTICS (THROUGH WEEK 5)
PASSING
Grant Adler, 43-of-68 (63%), 735 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT
Lem Wash, 3-of-7, 65 yards, 1 TD
RUSHING
Tre Washington, 70 carries, 525 yards, 10 TD
Grant Adler, 56 carries, 490 yards, 8 TD
Lem Wash, 30 carries, 294 yards, 4 TD
Dylan Edwards, 17 carries, 178 yards, 0 TD
RECEIVING
Jacob Karsak, 9 catches, 229 yards, 1 TD
Cavion Walker, 9 catches, 164 yards, 2 TD
Tre Washington, 8 catches, 132 yards, 4 TD
Davin Simms, 6 catches, 90 yards, 0 TD
Reid Liston, 7 catches, 87 yards, 1 TD
DEFENSE
Tanner Knox, 2 INT
Brecken Kooser, 1 INT, 1 FR
Ladell Clemons, 1 INT
Terry Ginyard, 1 INT
Coleson Syring, 1 INT
Jack Hileman, Cole Minton, Isaac Swetnam, Trent Voth, Daniel Archer, 1 FR
TEAM STATISTICS
2,281 yards of offense (456 ypg)
1,486 rushing yards (297 ypg)
795 passing yards (159 ypg)
3rd down conversions: 15-for-34 (44%)
4th down conversions: 6-for-14 (42%)
Opponent total yards: 809 (161 ypg)
Opponent rushing yards: 212 (42 ypg)
Opponent passing yards: 606 (121 ypg)
Opponent 3rd down: 17-for-71 (23%)
Opponent 4th down: 7-for-15 (46%)