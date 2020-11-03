There were understandable questions in Derby’s defense with only four returning starters. It’s a hill the program has overcome before, but it doesn’t go without challenges.
The feeling of two regular-season losses for the first time since 2011 not only stung the defense but the entire roster. However, as the team reset its focus after a 36-35 loss to Maize on Oct. 16, the defense might be playing its best football of the fall.
Derby has only given up one touchdown over its last eight quarters, including a near shutout of Maize South before allowing 10 late fourth-quarter points.
This momentum will not go untested as Gardner-Edgerton (5-2) is its latest challenger in Class 6A regionals. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m at Panther Stadium.
The constant amidst any turbulence has been Derby’s four senior linebackers. That includes multi-year starters Coleson Syring, Jack Hileman and Luke Stewart. They were joined by classmate Jace Jenkins this fall.
Hileman (63 tackles), Syring (57) and Stewart (41) represent the top three in total tackles and carry nearly 50 percent of the teams tackles for loss (25 of 59).
Hileman was one stop away from tying the team-best mark of 89 tackles a year ago and has taken the reigns of the defense as a senior.
“Coleson has really stepped up and gotten much, much better,” coach Brandon Clark said. “Luke has done the same.”
That confidence has carried over into the younger and less experienced areas of the unit. Tanner Knox is a three-year starter at safety and has been joined by classmate Cason Lindsey. Injuries kept Knox off the field to start the fall and Lindsey was one of the beneficiaries. He has now taken hold of a starting spot and won’t be giving it up any time soon.
Lindsey and Jenkins also both had their first career interceptions in Friday’s 62-0 win over Wichita Southeast.
“The more confidence you have, the better you are going to play,” Clark said. “Making plays like that only helps out our team. Jace and Cason haven’t had any reason not to be confident because they’re playing pretty well. Those big plays will only help.”
Juniors Corey Akins and Jameer Clemons have commanded a lion share of the reps at cornerback and those have begun to pay off handsomely.
Both Clark and Derby’s assistant coaches say the two have begun to pair a belief at the position with unlimited potential athletically.
NOTE: A full preview of Gardner-Edgerton from head coach Ryan Cornelsen is on page 10.
2020 DERBY FOOTBALL STATISTICS (THROUGH WEEK 9)
PASSING
Lem Wash, 56-of-83 (67.4%), 762 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT
RUSHING
Dylan Edwards, 124 carries, 1,184 yards, 16 TD, 1 FUM
Lem Wash, 114 carries, 750 yards, 11 TD, 1 FUM
Derek Hubbard, 23 carries, 172 yards, 3 TD
RECEIVING
Reid Liston, 21 catches, 291 yards, 4 TD, 1 FUM
Drake Thatcher, 11 catches, 201 yards, 4 TD
Dylan Edwards, 13 catches, 166 yards, 1 TD
Mercer Thatcher, 4 catches, 54 yards
DEFENSE
Jack Hileman, 2 interceptions
Jace Jenkins, 1 interception
Cason Lindsey, 1 interception
Leshaon Davis, 1 interception
Kaleb Gifford, 1 fumble recovery
Samuel Same, 1 fumble recovery
TEAM STATISTICS
2,983 yards of offense (426.1 ypg)
2,226 rushing yards (318.0 ypg)
757 passing yards (108.1 ypg)
3rd down conversions: 25-of-51 (49.0%)
4th down conversions: 7-of-14 (50.0%)
Opponent total yards: 1,577 (225.2 ypg)
Opponent rushing yards: 915 yards (130.7 ypg)
Opponent passing yards: 662 yards (94.5 ypg)
Opponent 3rd downs: 26-of-72 (36.1%)
Opponent 4th downs: 5-of-14 (35.7%)