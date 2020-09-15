The present and future both look awfully good for Derby cross country.
With 10 runners inside the top 10, Derby could possibly be looking at one of its deepest boys and girls rosters in years.
The boys and girls finished second and first, respectively, at the Derby Quad at High Park. The event came just four days after each placing inside the top three at the Andover Invitational.
It was the first hosted cross country event in years, providing a window of competition amidst a COVID-19-impacted schedule. Coach Jimmy Adams’ crew welcomed Andover, Andover Central, Campus and Maize (boys only) to its first home event.
Adams lauded Dylan Roe for his offseason work in the preseason and the senior proved his coach right on the home course.
Roe was Derby’s top finisher in the boys race, placing fourth (18:42.36). Junior Evan Franke was not far behind, taking seventh (18:54.32). Teammate Max Moeder rounded out its top 20 finishes, taking 12th (19:31.46).
If there was any doubt at what kind of impact Katie Hazen could make, the freshman squashed those feelings at the Thursday race. After finishing third in her first meet, she took second (21:33.96) at High Park.
Junior Bridget McAdam rounded out one of her best performances to date, coming in at 23:13.62. Classmates Abigail Monagahan (23:17.32) and Gretta McEntire (23:01.19) joined her inside the top 10.
The girls were without junior Vivian Kalb at this meet, but her return will give Adams’ crew another weapon in their arsenal.
Perhaps Derby’s biggest lift came courtesy of its depth. Lexi Silva, Haley McComb and Brooke Cooper are all names that will be key contributors as the season progresses.
DERBY QUAD (Sept. 10)
BOYS:
1. Brett Schoenhoffer, Andover Central, 17:29.24
2. Kaden Hauck, Andover, 17:49.11
3. John Hippisley, Andover, 18:28.92
4. Dylan Roe, Derby, 18:42.36
5. Peyton Letterman, Campus, 18:47.47
6. Evan Franke, Derby, 18:54.32
7. Eli Bothell, Maize, 18:58.12
8. Paul Sevart, Campus, 19:02.01
9. Jared Rickie, Andover, 19:09.52
10. Kaiden Pearce, Campus, 19:09.86
12. Max Moeder, Derby, 19:31.46
20. Miles Milburn, Derby, 19:55.05
23. Isaac Brown, Derby, 20:06.40
29. Trent Padilla, Derby, 20:41.78
44. Ben Debruyn, Derby, 22:03.97
50. Brenden Swindle, Derby, 22:23.28
54. Simon Rocco, Derby, 22:46.95
59. John Campbell, Derby, 23:03.56
TEAM SCORES
1. Andover, 44
2. Derby, 65
3. Maize, 66
4. Campus, 74
5. Andover Central, 102
GIRLS:
1. Elizabeth Vetter, Andover, 20:37.06
2. Katie Hazen, Derby, 21:33.96
3. Sydney Anderson, Andover, 21:56.56
4. Maddie Carpenter, Campus, 22:02.23
5. Gretta McEntire, Derby,
23:01.19
6. Adela Gonzalez, Campus, 23:04.31
7. Haley McComb, Derby, 23:04.79
8. Bridget McAdam, Derby, 23:13.62
9. Abigail Monaghan, Derby, 23:17.32
10. Ellie Braynock, Andover, 23:31.67
11. Lexi Silva, Derby, 23:38.47
31. Brooke Cooper, Derby, 26:59.70
33. Jennifer Simon, Derby, 27:17.12
34. Morgan Haupt, Derby, 27:20.04
42. Emma Tanner, Derby, 28:27.97
43. Vryah Morgan, Derby, 28:39.49
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby, 31
2. Andover, 39
3. Campus, 68
4. Andover Central, 88