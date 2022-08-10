Morgan Haupt

Morgan Haupt received the Women in Baseball Scholarship from the Society for American Baseball Research for her essay on Jean Faut.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby softball alum Morgan Haupt was awarded the Women In Baseball Scholarship by the Society for American Baseball Research. Haupt won the $500 scholarship from the Women in Baseball Committee for her essay on female pitcher Jean Faut. Faut was a member of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, led the league in ERA in three seasons, and was named the player of the year in 1951 and 1953. To be considered for the scholarship, students must be a graduating senior, plan on pursuing a degree at an accredited college, and have a minimum 2.5-grade point average at the end of their junior year. Haupt committed to play softball at the University of the Ozarks and plans on majoring in biology.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.