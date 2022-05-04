Senior Morgan Haupt has been one of Derby’s dominant pitchers during her high school career. Since joining the varsity squad in the middle of her freshman year, Haupt has continued to refine her game. The 2021 AVCTL-I first-team pitcher honoree has added some firepower at the plate to pair with her vast array of pitches.
With a 8-2 record and 53.1 innings pitched, Haupt leads the pitching staff with 71 strikeouts and a 1.96 ERA. The most dominant pitch for her this season has been the changeup, but it has paired well with her pitching repertoire.
“I think most of [my pitches] are working pretty well; if you ask anybody, they will probably say my changeup is my most efficient and effective pitch,” Haupt said. “I have been working on my movement on in and out pitches, so the curveball and screwball have been starting to work. I’ve really been focusing on hitting my spots for my fastball, so all the work is starting to pay off.”
The Panthers boast a .940 fielding percentage, making it easy for the pitchers to trust the defense. It allows Haupt to settle down on the mound and not have to worry if a ball is put in play.
“I want to throw balls that the batters can hit,” Haupt said. Obviously [I don’t want to throw] meatballs, but just get over the plate where they can hit it, and my defense will take care of the rest.”
With the return of pitcher Addy Canfield, the Panthers have a second reliable arm to give Haupt a break. Haupt said that having another quality pitcher available to come in for relief or start the second game of doubleheaders has taken a lot of weight off her shoulders this season.
Haupt has also been helping out at the plate for the first time at Derby. The University of the Ozarks softball commit said that it took her a bit of time to get readjusted and comfortable in the batter’s box and is providing some run support for herself and her teammates. She is batting over .300 with nine RBIs on the year.
“If you think about it, it’s a little weird, Haupt said. “As a pitcher, I always want my team to give me some backup support with hitting, but to think of myself as someone who can help with that cushion, is a little weird to think about. But, I am glad to see that work is paying off. I just know that I have to do my job at the plate to help my team be successful, so that is my ultimate mentality.”
As a pitcher, Haupt takes her knowledge of the strike zone and pitching strategy into her at-bats. She said that she thinks of what she would throw in the situation and get a sense of the type of pitch she will see. Haupt also takes into account the kind of zone an umpire is giving, which gives her more insight to either swing or take a close pitch.
The Panthers have solid team chemistry and are playing well as a team down the stretch. Haupt said that the atmosphere in the dugout is one of the best she has experienced, and the team can make a postseason run. Haupt and classmate Audrey Steinert were on the state team that reached the semifinals in 2019.
“I am ready to [make a push for state],” Haupt said. “I had the experience my freshman year, and we tied for third, so I am hoping to bump that place up a couple of spots and get first. We have a really young, talented team, and me and Audrey [Steinert] have the experience from the state level, so I think using our experience, we can help encourage the team to get to that spot.”