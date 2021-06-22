First-year girl’s basketball head coach Dan Harrison has seen it all. He has been all over the state of Kansas doing what he loves to do – coaching. Taking over the Derby High School girl’s basketball program is a tall task, but Harrison is ready to continue the legacy.
Harrison has coached basketball or golf at both the collegiate and high school levels all across the state of Kansas.
“I tell people, I’m either bouncing the big round ball or chasing the little white ball,” Harrison said. “I have had success and opportunities to coach the things that I love to do and work with kids on. It energizes me.”
Harrison got his first taste of coaching at 20 years old as a recreational director before becoming a student assistant for men’s basketball at Tabor College. He then went to Garden City, where he coached high school basketball and golf until a coaching opportunity arose at Hesston College, where he was the women’s basketball coach for 10 years.
“I wanted to be a basketball coach,” Harrison said. “Being a college coach was my ultimate goal, and I’ve worked my way up, and I have been all around the state at different levels.”
The experience at the college level will be helpful to guide high school athletes to make it to the next level. Harrison worked at the two-year college level and was responsible for recruitment out of high school and preparing his players to continue at a higher level.
“I worked with coaches on both ends, and you begin to see the things that coaches are looking for,” Harrison said.
Harrison is a familiar face at Derby, having been the assistant girl’s basketball coach for the last three seasons before taking over for longtime head coach Jodie Karsak in May. The internal hire provides an advantage because of the familiarity between the coach and players.
“I see it as an advantage because I know the kids; they know me,” Harrison said. “I can hit the ground running in a place I already know.”
Despite a new face on the sidelines at Derby, Harrison hopes to continue the success left by coach Karsak.
“[Karsak] did a phenomenal job building the program into one of the premier programs in the state,” Harrison said. “There have been great players here and great support and this is the best job that I have ever stepped into as far as having the pieces in place.”
Derby fans can expect a similar style of basketball, and the Lady Panthers are set for another run at the state title, the last coming in 2018.
“Coach Karsak and I shared a lot of the same philosophies, strategies and beliefs in how we operate,” Harrison said. “There might be a different face walking the sideline but, hopefully, the core values remain the same.”
Even though the winning mindset is instilled in the Lady Panthers basketball program, there is still a push for excellence bleeding into the new era.
“We try to get the most out of our players,” Harrison said. “Coach Karsak called it uncommon; we just say championship material. Champions do the little things, do the hard things even when nobody’s watching.”
Maintaining the traditions is an important aspect of the coaching change. According to Harrison, he asked the team to note the traditions that meant the most and the new traditions that could be added to aid in team building on and off the court.
“We will keep the best of what has been here, and we will add new things to meet the needs of the new kids,” Harrison said.
Making memories is another large aspect of these traditions.
“Most of us who played sports, we don’t remember the scores, but we remember the times after the game and the time together at practice,” Harrison said. “We want to build positive, strengthening memories for the future.”
One of the goals for Harrison is to not only help build better athletes but also better people.
Harrison will begin a new era of Derby girl’s basketball in the winter, but the team will continue to work through the summer to prepare for another climb to the state tournament.