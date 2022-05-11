You’ll rarely see senior Luke Westerman on the baseball diamond without a smile. The “Mr. Smile” of Derby baseball feels right at home on the field, playing the game he has fallen in love with since he was 6 years old.
As a freshman, Westerman was named to the varsity team but only saw one inning of action. According to the 2021 second-team all-state utility honoree, it was still an impactful experience to see the older players compete and learn from the dugout.
“It was nice to see the older guys play,” Westerman said. “At the time, you didn’t get many chances to just watch unless you went to the bigger tournaments, but you are usually playing on the weekends too. So, it was cool to watch them play and see the higher competition when you’re younger.”
Westerman has delivered on some of the expectations set as a young Panther and took it in stride, using it to help build his confidence.
“There wasn’t really any pressure, but it made it easier to work hard because you knew that the coaches believed in you and saw the talent,” Westerman said. “So, if they could believe in you, you could believe in yourself.”
In the winter of 2022, Westerman announced that he would be joining several Derby baseball alumni at Neosho Community College. According to Westerman, there is a solid pipeline from 316 Sluggers to the college, and the program has a history of success, so it was an easy decision for him. Westerman is looking forward to taking the field with Grant Ash once again and said that he was his catch partner since he was 10 years old.
The starting second baseman can play nearly every spot in the infield and even began his career at the hot corner before coach Jarrod Foster slid him to the middle of the field. According to Westerman, he feels comfortable in any spot and feels there is always room to grow.
Hitting in the two-spot, Westerman carries a steady bat for the Panthers, batting .429 with 20 RBIs. Westerman said that confidence is key in his approach and tries not to do too much because he could overswing.
“I try not to think too much,” Westerman said. “I know I have worked hard on my swing, so if I think too much, I’ll just overcompensate too much. It’s kind of just believing in myself and everything that I have worked on will work in that at-bat. It’s just a mental thing, just keeping the confidence.”
Hall of Famer Yogi Berra once said, ‘baseball is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical,’ and fighting the mental challenge of baseball has been vital for Westerman this season.
“As a younger player, it was more about the physical challenge, but I have spent a lot of time in the weight room and just gotten a lot more athletic over time, so now I’ve realized that the mental side is a huge part of the game,” Westerman said. “I have been working on it because if you don’t have a strong mental ability, then things can get out of hand pretty quickly in this game. So it is something you always have to work on.”
The baseball IQ has grown even more for Westerman, and he has seen the improvement. By growing deeper into the game of baseball, he has been picking up on little things and can implement that knowledge into his play.
“Last year, you would be able to pick up things in at-bats and see what pitchers would do,” Westerman said. “This year, you are implementing the things you picked up on. So everything you picked up on, you can use the cues you see.”
The Panthers are heading into the postseason, looking to return to the late rounds of the state tournament. Derby took third in the tournament in 2021, but the entire group of seniors is ready to fight for a shot at the state title.
“We are definitely hungry because we know how close we were last year and had that taste in our mouths,” Westerman said. “We just want to have another chance in the postseason and showcase what we can do… There is nothing more exciting than the playoff atmosphere.”