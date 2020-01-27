Derby graduate DeAndre Goolsby was one of 52 players selected for the opening roster of the Tampa Bay Vipers. The team is one of eight franchises in the rebirth of the XFL.
The league will have its games nationally televised over a 10-week season. The Vipers will open against the New York Guardians on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1:00 p.m. (CT) on FOX. They are led by former Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman.
The roster is comprised of players who have once been on NFL rosters or more recent college graduates who are looking for an opportunity to make a 53-man roster in the future.
Goolsby, who played at Derby from 2010 to 2014, played collegiately at Florida. He totaled 68 catches for 724 yards and five touchdowns over four years as a Gator. He has also spent time on rosters with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.
NOTABLE NAMES ON TAMPA BAY ROSTER
QB Aaron Murray, Georgia
WR Antonio Callaway, Florida
QB Chase Litton, Marshall
TE DeAndre Goolsby, Florida
CB Demontre Hurst, Oklahoma
LB Emmanuel Beal, Oklahoma
CB Jalen Collins, LSU
QB/RB Quinton Flowers, South Florida
WR Seantavius Jones, Valdosta State
WR Tanner McEvoy, Wisconsin
QB Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma State