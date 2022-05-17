Derby golf is sending its entire postseason to the state tournament following a second-place finish at the regional tournament. Jaydon Carruthers tied for first at the tournament at Terradyne Country Club in Wichita. Carruthers shot a 68, tying with Maddix Shook of Garden City. The team comprised of Carruthers, Nate Pierce, Cael Asmann, Ty Johnson, Knowlyn Egan and Kayden Egan all finished inside the top 20 to finish with an overall score of 321. Garden City claimed the regional crown with four golfers inside the top eight and a team score of 298.
Piece and Asmann finished inside the top ten with sixth and tenth place finishes. Pierce shot 78 while Asmann was tied with Logan Lam with an 87 on the day. Johnson placed 12th overall with an 88 on the day. Knowlyn Egan took 14th, and Kayden Egan rounded out the Panthers at 20th overall.
Derby will travel to Dodge City for the state tournament as a team for the first time since 2019. The opening round of the two-day tournament will begin on May 23.
Class 6A West Regional (Terradyne CC, May 16)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Jaydon Carruthers (Derby) 68
T1. Maddix Shook (Garden City) 68
3. Theo Juhl (Garden City) 70
4. Cooper Scheck (Dodge City) 72
5. Aiden Robinson (Dodge City) 77
6. Nate Pierce (Derby) 78
7. Jack Koskal (Garden City) 79
8. Aaron Allen (Garden City) 81
9. Jesus Arguello (Wichita North) 84
10. Cael Asmann (Derby) 87
T10. Logan Lam (Wichita East) 87
12. Ty Johnson (Derby) 88
14. Knowlyn Egan (Derby) 90
20. Kayden Egan (Derby) 95
TEAM RESULTS
1. Garden City 298
2. Derby 321
3. Dodge City 327
4. Liberal 408
5. Wichita North 426
6. Campus 476
7. Wichita West 550
8. Wichita Southeast 620