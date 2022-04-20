Derby golf took fourth overall at the Newton Invitational on April 14. The Panthers finished with a total score of 346, while champion Maize South had four of the top 10 finishers to win the tournament with a team score of 317.
All Panther golfers finished inside the top 50 as Jaydon Carruthers was the top finisher for Derby in a tie for eighth overall after shooting an 81. Ty Johnson shot an 87 and tied for 18th place, and Knowlyn Egan was not far behind in a three-person tie for 22nd overall with an 88. Cael Asmann also tied at 29th, shooting a 90 on the day. Nate Pierce and Kayden Egan also finished in a three-person tie in their respective spots. Pierce took 34th while Egan finished at 45th overall.
The Panthers will have their lone home varsity tournament of the season on April 25.
NEWTON INVITATIONAL (April 14)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Noah Holtzman (Bishop Carroll) 74
2. Kyle Kasitz (Maize South) 75
3. Ty Adkins (Hutchinson) 76
4. Cooper Scheck (Dodge City) 77
5. Scott Heilman (Great Bend) 78
6. Pearce Lashley (Bishop Carroll) 79
6. Taben Armstrong (Maize South) 79
8. Jaydon Carruthers (Derby) 81
8. Grant Waggoner (Maize South) 81
10. Colten Hoover (Maize South) 82
18. Ty Johnson (Derby) 87
22. Knowlyn Egan (Derby) 88
29. Cael Asmann (Derby) 90
34. Nate Pierce (Derby) 93
45. Kayden Egan (Derby) 97
TEAM RESULTS
1. Maize South 317
2. Bishop Carroll 326
3. McPherson 346
4. Derby 346
5. Valley Center 365
6. Dodge City 365
7. Hutchinson 367
8. Maize 383
9. Hays 386
10. Newton 386
11. Wichita East 394
12. Salina South 397
13. Winfield 406
14. Campus 442
15. Liberal 446
16. Wichita Southeast 522