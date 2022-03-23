For the second season in a row, Derby golf only has one senior on the roster. Fortunately for head coach Tim Herrs, several players will be competing for the top six spots all season long.
“It is good competition for the six varsity sports; it could be a situation where we have a different lineup for every tournament,” Herrs said. “I like it as a coach because it means that you have a lot of good golfers, and they know that they have to stay focused to stay in the top six. They have to be on the top of their game, or else someone will come and take a spot.”
Keeping that competitive edge will be essential for the Panthers, and Herrs said that his players are competitive but also very close, which is a good combination as a coach.
Lone senior Kayden Egan and junior Knowlyn Egan could make runs at the state tournament, but consistency will be key for the duo if they want to reach state.
Sophomore Jaydon Carruthers went to state last season and Herrs said he could make a push at the top spot for the Panthers. Fellow sophomore Cael Asmann also qualified for state in his freshman season and could make a push for a consistent varsity spot.
According to Herrs, sophomore Nate Pierce is one of the most consistent golfers for the Panthers and tends not to make mistakes that will drastically affect his score.
“[Pierce] is really steady and doesn’t make many mistakes,” Herrs said. “He might not have the best score, but his scores will not be wildly different from round to round.”
Six of the 11 players on the golf squad are sophomores, and Herrs said that the underclassmen have grown a lot in the offseason and are showing it by avoiding added mistakes.
“The sophomores just don’t make the mistakes they were making last spring by trying to do things they can’t or shouldn’t in certain situations,” Herrs said. “Just getting a year under your belt makes you a better golfer, and that is why there is such good competition because they know what to expect now.”
Herrs mentioned that the order of the top six could be fluctuating for most of the year and said that it could come down to the final regular-season tournament before the postseason roster is set. However, a lot of players could make a push for the postseason spots, which Herrs believes could be beneficial to gain experience.
“As long as the guys are competing, I don’t see it as a bad thing, especially if they are all getting experience and playing at tournaments,” Herrs said. “It is just a matter of finding the six best golfers by the end of the year.”
According to Herrs, the Panthers will have a tough stretch of courses to start the year before hosting its lone home tournament of the season on April 25. Maintaining confidence will be crucial for Derby golfers in order to avoid a setback.
“We start off with three tough courses, so getting the guys through there with their confidence still intact,” Herrs said. “Just because they are a year older doesn’t mean that they will not be susceptible to a setback because of a bad round. I don’t know if that will be the case, but you never know what might trip up a golfer to lead to a funk.”
The biggest goals for the Panthers are maintaining a competitive nature and steadily improving throughout the year to be playing at peak performance in the postseason. For Herrs, the biggest improvement heading into the opening tournaments is cleaning up the short game.
“We could have played better in our opening week of practice but we left a lot of shots around or on the green, so that will be our focus coming back from spring break,” Herrs said. “Let’s tighten up the chipping and putting and try to save a few shots because it could be the difference from making state or not.”