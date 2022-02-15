In the third year of the Derby girl’s wrestling program, the Panthers are sending four wrestlers to the state tournament. Amara Ehsa, Trinity Williams, Meya Howell and Maddie Snowbarger all qualified for state at the classes 6A-5A west regional at Washburn Rural on Feb. 12.
Ehsa (101), Williams (170), and Howell (191) all took first in their respective weight classes, while Snowbarger clinched a tournament spot with a fourth-place finish at 132.
The Panthers finished third overall with 93 points with only eight participating wrestlers. Regional host Washburn Rural took first with 220.5 points and saw 11 wrestlers qualify for state.
After losing her opening match to Alexis Fredrickson of Washburn Rural, Snowbarger had to fight an uphill battle to reach state.
With a bye in the opening round of the consolation rounds, Snowbarger took a 12-7 decision over Ali Goodson of Junction City and moved into the consolation semifinal with a win by fall over Kinsley Peterson of Newton. Snowbarger clinched her spot in the state tournament, winning by fall over Bianca Partridge of Emporia before finishing fourth.
Ehsa, Williams, and Howell all cruised to top finishes with clean sweeps throughout the tournament. Howell won by fall in every round and captured first with a win over BranTajia Loggins of Topeka in the final. Ehsa also won by fall in every round, including a win over Kristen Rezac in the championship match. Williams defeated Gianna Redcom of Kapaun Mt. Carmel on an 8-5 decision.
The 6A-5A girls wrestling state tournament will take place from Feb. 23-24 at Hartman Arena.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
1. Washburn Rural 220.5
2. Emporia 150.5
3. Derby 93.0
4. Salina Central 79.0
5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 75.0
6. Valley Center 62.0
7. Topeka 50.0
8. Wichita Southeast 41.0
9. Manhattan 39.0
10. Newton 33.0
11. Wichita Heights 32.0
12. Salina South 31.0
13. Junction City 30.0
14. Topeka West 27.0
15. Ark City 22.0
16. Andover 21.0
17. Andover Central 0.0
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
101
1. Amara Ehsa (Derby)
2. Kristen Rezac (Washburn Rural)
3. Haylie James (Salina Central)
4. Ingrid Cabrera (Topeka)
109
1. Evelin Geronimo (Emporia)
2. Kaitlyn Morris (Washburn Rural)
3. Breanna Stone (Salina South)
4. TaNayaih Hunt (Wichita Southeast)
115
1. Kendall Reid (Washburn Rural)
2. Azia Obregon (Emporia)
3. Carysa Corrado (Valley Center)
4. Alivia Wilson (Wichita Southeast)
120
1. Addison Broxterman (Washburn Rural)
2. Mackenzie Buyno (Wichita Heights)
3. Katina Keosybounheuang (Emporia)
4. Charly Goodwin (Junction City)
126
1. Madelynn Griffin (Emporia)
2. Annie Gallegos (Washburn Rural)
3. Lydia Dong (Salina Central)
4. Ninel Garcia (Salina South)
132
1. Alexis Fredrickson (Washburn Rural)
2. Aalyra Arguelles (Kapaun Mt. Carmel)
3. Olivia Randle (Andover)
4. Maddie Snowbarger (Derby)
138
1. Virginia Munoz (Emporia)
2. Jayla Johnson (Kapaun Mt. Carmel)
3. Marilena Zuniga (Topeka)
4. Madison Davidson (Washburn Rural)
143
1. Jaymie Murry (Newton)
2. Laiken Clark (Washburn Rural)
3. Lily Pendergrass (Ark City)
4. Amelia Coykendall (Salina Central)
155
1. Sage Rosario (Manhattan)
2. Grace Timmons (Valley Center)
3. Jaliah Johnson (Washburn Rural)
4. Kiana Flores-Delgado (Emporia)
170
1. Trinity Williams (Derby)
2. Gianna Redcorn (Kapaun Mt. Carmel)
3. Ta`Ani Rhoten (Washburn Rural)
4. Cheyenne Blackwood (Valley Center)
191
1. Meya Howell (Derby)
2. BranTajia Loggins (Topeka)
3. Catherine Burr (Kapaun Mt. Carmel)
4. Alison Coykendall (Salina Central)
235
1. Tristyn Johnson (Topeka West)
2. Megan Olson (Emporia)
3. Bailey Morales (Salina Central)
4. Sophia Ross (Washburn Rural)