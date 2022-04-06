Girls track took first at its opening meet of the season in Winfield on April 1. Rylan Syring led the squad with three individual medals. Syring took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.61, second in the long jump with a 16-3.75 and a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a 17.97 run.
The Lady Panthers topped the podium in six events, with first-place finishes in the 4x800 meter relay and the 4x400 meter relay. Cross country standouts Katie Hazen and Piper Hula swept the distance races for Derby. Hazen took the one-mile race with a 5:53.78 run and finished first in the two-mile race. Hula took the 800-meter race with a 2:32.02 run.
Christian Crawford highlighted the Derby boys squad that took fourth at the meet with 62 points. Crawford placed first in both the 100-meter dash (11.80) and the 200-meter dash (23.29). Jonas Vickers led the field events with a second-place finish in the shot put. The 4x800 and 4x100 teams also took first for Derby.
The Panthers have some momentum heading into the next meet at Maize on April 8.
Winfield Invitational Results (4/1)
GIRLS
Long jump
2. Rylan Syring 16-3.75
100-meter dash
1. Rylan Syring 13.61
200-meter dash
4. Chloe Igo 28.22
100-meter hurdles
3. Rylan Syring 17.97
5. Mayciee Bell 18.03
4x800 meter relay
1. Derby A 10.22.61
1600 meter run
1. Katie Hazen 5:43.78
5. Haley McComb 6:03.66
4x100 meter relay
2. Derby A 52.76
400-meter dash
2. Eilyanas Monge 1:05.44
5. Maryn Archer 1:07.41
800-meter run
1. Piper Hula 2:32.02
3200-meter run
1. Katie Hazen 12:28.07
2. Vivian Kalb 12:32.24
4x400-meter relay
1. Derby A 4:20.18
BOYS
Discus throw
4. Jonas Vickers 127-1
Shot put
2. Jonas Vickers 49-5
4. Lashawn Davis 46-9
100-meter dash
1. Christian Crawford 11.60
5. Mason Madrigal 11.67
200-meter dash
1. Christian Crawford 23.29
4x800 meter relay
3. Derby A 8:38.66
4x100 meter relay
1. Derby A 43.97
1600-meter run
4. Ethan Hock 4:51.79
300-meter hurdles
5. Mikell Hamilton 44.22
TEAM SCORES
BOYS
1. Buhler 101.33
2. Wichita Trinity 71
3. Newton 69.33
4. Derby 62
5. Ark City 61
6. Campus 58
7. Goddard 48
8. Winfield 39.33
9. El Dorado 32
10. Wichita North 16
GIRLS
1. Derby 110
2. Buhler 93
3. Ark City 85
4. Newton 77
5. Campus 51
5. Wichita Trinity 51
7. Winfield 37
8. Wichita North 29
9. Goddard 17
10. El Dorado 5