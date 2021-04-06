One meet down and one championship in its back pocket.
Derby girls track and field flexed its muscles in its 2021 debut, winning the Joe Vann Invitational in Winfield. It (116) outlasted Buhler (110) and Newton (93) to take home the meet championship.
Senior Callie Knudsen won the javelin (110-07) and took third in the shot put (30-09.00). Freshman Katie Hazen took home a pair of top two finishes, winning the 3200M (12:28.54) and taking second in the 1600M (5:52.56).
The girls also won two of the three relays, finishing atop the 4x100M (52.53) and 4x800M (10:28.28) races.
Senior Aneesa Abdul-Hameed also won the 100M (13.27) to start her final year in a Derby uniform.
Junior Jonas Vickers took home the boys’ lone individual championship in the shot put (48-03.50). However, junior Christian Crawford (100M, 11.83), the 4x100M (45.32) and 4x800M (8:41.87) relays all took second.
Joe Vann Winfield Invitational (April 1)
GIRLS
100M
1. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 13.27
5. Mayciee Bell, 14.18
200M
4. Mayciee Bell, 29.24
400M
2. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 1:03.29
800M
5. Haley McComb, 2:45.23
3200M
1. Katie Hazen, 12:28.54
2. Vivian Kalb, 12:32.25
5. Abigail Monaghan, 13:10.47
100M hurdles
3. Mayciee Bell, 18.03
300M hurdles
2. Chloe Igo, 50.81
4x100M relay
1. Derby, 52.53
4x800M relay
1. Derby, 10:29.28
1600M
2. Katie Hazen, 5:52.56
Javelin
1. Callie Knudsen, 110-07
Long jump
5. Bella Karel, 14-00.00
Shot put
3. Callie Knudsen, 30-09.00
Triple jump
3. Chloe Christensen, 30-09.50
TEAM SCORES:
1. Derby, 116
2. Buhler, 110
3. Newton, 93
4. Campus, 65.5
5. Liberal, 60.5
6. Wichita Trinity Academy, 47
7. Winfield, 25
8. Ark City, 15
9. Wichita North, 14
10. El Dorado, 12
BOYS
100M
2. Christian Crawford, 11.83
4. Derek Hubbard, 11.93
800M
5. Dylan Roe, 2:06.04
3200M
3. Austin Hock, 10:45.02
4x100M relay
2. Derby, 45.32
4x800M relay
2. Derby, 8:41.87
High jump
5. Johnny Pernice, 5-6
Pole vault
4. Ethan Hock, 9-6
Shot put
1. Jonas Vickers, 48-03.50
Triple jump
5. Landon Cooper, 37-09.00
TEAM SCORES:
1. Newton, 109
2. Ark City, 83
3. Buhler, 63.25
4. Liberal, 60
5. Derby, 58.25
6. Winfield, 54
7. Campus, 49.25
8. El Dorado, 39.25
9. Wichita Trinity Academy, 22
10. Wichita North, 20