The celebratory team jump in the pool at the league meet has almost become an expectation for the Derby swim program. In February, the boys squad wrapped up a fourth straight league title, and on May 13, the girls team claimed its third straight AVCTL-I title with a dominant performance at the league meet.
In 2019, the girls squad ended a 12-year league title drought, and the success sparked from that point, claiming titles in 2021 and 2022. Due to COVID-19, there was no 2020 season, which head coach Jimmy Adams said was the only thing that stopped the team from winning four straight.
The culture around swimming has changed drastically, and a lot of the credit goes to the group of seniors that were a part of the turnaround. With seniors like Laci Simon and Emery Squires, the dedication of the core of swimmers has been the secret to success.
“These girls get up at 4:50 in the morning to come to practice,” Adams said. “Even over spring break, they are up early in the morning. They put the dedication in, and these seniors have been doing that for four years. I don’t know how many people want to do that, but these kids did and it paid off.”
Derby has gotten production out of seasonal swimmers like Simon and club swimmers like Squires, but Adams said that his seniors are strong leaders and hard workers, which has helped the team carry on the new winning tradition.
“When we were first here, Derby swimming was just unknown,” Squires said. “It was the team that always got beat. Now looking at us as a team that wins consecutively is really cool.”
“We were seen as an underdog and now we’re seen everywhere,” added Simon. “Just seeing the change is pretty great.”
The Panthers opened the meet with another dominant diving performance led by a first-place finish by Ana Self and a third-place finish from Lexi Silva. The momentum rolled right into the swim events as Derby took first in the 200-yard medley relay.
“It was a great performance from top to bottom,” Adams said. “We had brand new swimmers dropping crazy times and our seasoned veterans dropping time; it is pretty exciting.”
One of the biggest swims of the meet was the 500-yard freestyle, where Elizabeth Barclay had a 5:46.74 swim to take second place and qualify for the state meet. According to Adams, Barclay was about three seconds off the state cut heading into the meet.
Mia Dreiling and Izzy McCabe earned first-place finishes in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, but Derby got a lot of production across the board throughout the meet. The 400-yard relay team of Leah Rogers, Carson Griffin, Simon and Dreiling rounded out the meet with a first-place finish to kick off the title celebration.
The Panthers will send a large squad to the state meet but will have some decisions to make to design a roster that can do damage at the state meet on May 19-21.
AVCTL-I LEAGUE RESULTS
(MAY 13)
200-yard medley relay
1. Derby A (Dreiling, McCabe, Griffin, Moeder) 2:00.68
200-yard freestyle
2. Emery Squires 2:09.49
4. Laci Simon 2:11.86
8. Sophia Chronister 2:30.33
200-yard IM
2. Carson Griffin 2:23.35
3. Elizabeth Barclay 2:26.14
4. Izzy McCabe 2:27.65
6. Anna Arbogast 2:31.75
50-yard freestyle
2. Marlee Moeder26.66
3. Leah Rogers 27.24
1-meter diving
1. Ana Self 405.05
3. Lexi Silva 353.80
4. Kenidi Lowmaster 351.70
7. Alexis Stanton 330.35
100-yard butterfly
3. Carson Griffin 1:04.86
5. Lexi Silva 1:11.32
8. Alexis Stanton 1:15.33
100-yard freestyle
1. Mia Dreiling 57.58
3. Marlee Moeder 59.98
6. Sophia Chronister 1:06.26
500-yard freestyle
2. Elizabeth Barclay 5:46.74
4. Emery Squires 5:58.67
6. Leah Rogers 6:08.83
200-yard freestyle relay
3. Derby A (Moeder, Arbogast,
Silva, McCabe) 1:51.58
100-yard backstroke
5. Mia Dreiling 1:04.72
8. Laci Simon 1:09.61
100-yard breaststroke
1. Izzy McCabe 1:14.63
2. Anna Arborgast1:16.09
4. Mia Starnes 1:20.10
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Derby A (Rogers, Griffin,
Simon, Dreiling) 3:56.85
TEAM RESULTS
1. Derby 556
2. Maize 368
3. Campus 271
4. Newton 233
5. Maize South 230
6. Salina South 196
7. Hutchinson 181