It was an almost unexpected offensive explosion in the opening two games for Derby girls soccer. After the home opener against Wichita Northwest on March 22 was delayed due to weather the Panthers outscored its next two opponents, Wichita South and Wichita West 20-0 with no shots on goal on March 23 and 25.
“I’m shocked with the amount of offense we had,” head coach Paul Burke said. “[Going into the season] we didn’t know where our offense would come from, and it was great to see that offensive explosion. But, overall, I am happy about our two games, and it was a huge confidence builder of a week. I think we found the right spot for everybody, and a lot of girls have been stepping up for us.”
The Panthers opened the season with a dominating start with a 10-0 win over Wichita South. Aubrey Potts and Camee Sandy scored two goals apiece. Potts kicked off the scoring barrage in the fourth minute of the game and found the net just a minute later on an assist by Kirsten Bourgeois. Logan Riley opened her 2022 account with a goal in the seventh minute, followed by the first of two goals by Sandy just eight minutes later in the 15th minute. Mackenzie Cunningham and Bianka Schultz joined the scoring party at the 25, and 26-minute mark following a Wichita South own goal. Cyerra Boyer and Shelby Pronk scored in the 30th minute before Sandy rounded out the 10-0 rout with a goal in the 38th minute.
The momentum continued into the match against Wichita West on March 25 with another 10-0 outing. Derby was held to three goals in the first half from Annette Castillo, Boyer and Cunningham despite consistent pressure inside the offensive third. Coach Burke said that his players were trying to force chances and emphasized finishing at the net in the second half, which led to the way to a seven-goal explosion.
Boyer got her second goal of the night in the opening minute out of halftime, and Jana Engles tacked on another one just four minutes later. Bourgeois scored back-to-back goals for the Panthers on well-hit shots from distance, followed by a pair of goals by Rhaygen Willoughby. Pronk ended the game in the 75th minute with the final goal of the night.
Derby controlled the possession in both games, and the defense was able to fend off opponents early so that goalkeeper Jaden Wilson did not face a shot on goal in two games. According to Burke, it was good to see the defense working well as a unit early in the season, and the crew will be the key to keep Derby in close games in the future.
Coach Burke said that it was good to generate some positive momentum to start the season that there was a lot of improvement in the two games heading into the Wichita South Titan Classic.
The Panthers will play Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the opening round of the tournament on March 28.
vs. Wichita West (March 25)
Derby 3 7 - 10
W. West 0 0 - 0
1st half
D: Castillo, 18’
D: Boyer, 20’
D: Cunningham, 20’
2nd half
D: Boyer (2), 41’
D: Engles, 45’ (from Boyer)
D: Bourgeois, 53’
D: Bourgeois, 57’
D: Willoughby, 60’
D: Willoughby (2), 66’
D: Pronk, 75’
vs. Wichita South (March 23)
Derby 10 - - 10
W. South 0 - - 0
1st half
D: Potts, 4’
D: Potts (2), 5’ (from Bourgeois)
D: Riley, 7’
D: Sandy, 15’
D: Own Goal, ’18
D: Cunningham, 25’
D: Schultz, 26’
D: Boyer, 30’
D: Pronk, 30’
D: Sandy (2), 38’