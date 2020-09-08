Coach Tim Herrs understands last year’s state tournament may not have finished as his girls would have liked. However, the start of the 2020 season might just be the lift they needed.
The girls took home the tournament championship in the Derby Invitational, holding off league rivals Maize, Campus and Newton.
Maize had two girls that were a part of a three-way tie for first, but Herrs’ crew held off its AVCTL-I foes with five golfers inside the top 15.
“When you beat a team like Maize that you trail in so many tournaments,” he said, “that gives you some confidence as well and you realize maybe you’re better than you thought you were.”
Derby’s top score came courtesy of senior and Kapaun Mt. Carmel transfer Halle Rader. The new golfer, who finished tied for fourth (42), brings a state pedigree from Class 5A and Herrs said she has fit in nicely.
“She played varsity at Kapaun for a few years, so she’s got that experience,” he said. “She has really transitioned seamlessly into this group and it gives us one more experienced golfer who can go out there and shoot a good score.”
Herrs also said she avoided some of those jitters that come from playing a first high school tournament or your first for a new school.
“She felt great,” Herrs said. “She had one bad hole that she was disappointed in. For the most part, she felt good about her score.”
Senior Macey Truitt (44) was the Panthers’ second golfer inside the top 10 and her coach said he believes this might be the start she needs for her final year.
“It was a bit of an inconsistent year last year,” he said. “… It gets frustrating for young golfers not to see that progress and getting better round after round. Having a good round to start off might give her the confidence going forward.”
With senior Abbey Simonsen rejoining the roster later this fall, the Derby coach said they’re beginning to also see a possible advantage in the event of a tiebreaker.
“If you get into a situation where you’re tied with someone, the fifth score is usually the tiebreaker,” he said. “You have a really good fifth score, you get an advantage. To have as many good golfers and have them bunched in like we did, that helps out going forward.”
DERBY INVITATIONAL (Aug. 31)
1. Lexie Ridder, Maize, 41
T1. Brooklyn Blasdel, Maize, 41
T1. Reaghan Martin, Hutchinson, 41
4. Lindsey Warsnak, Newton, 42
T4. Halle Rader, Derby, 42
T4. Sophie Martins, Campus, 42
7. Hannah Schaffer, Eisenhower, 43
8. Macey Truitt, Derby, 44
T8. Mallory Seirer, Newton, 44
10. Kiley Maier, Campus, 45
11. Chloe Johnson, Derby, 46
T11. Meredith Russell, Eisenhower, 46
13. Lauren Davis, Derby, 47
T13. Katy Johnson, Derby, 47
15. Jaden Cain, Campus, 48
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby, 179
2. Maize, 183
3. Campus, 188
4. Newton, 193
5. Eisenhower, 194
6. Hutchinson, 208