Each season, The Derby Informer recognizes the top accomplishments of Panther athletes. These selections are based on performances from the regular season and the postseason. This season, a new award that has been added is a male and female comeback player of the year, which recognizes an athlete that missed significant playing time last season or in the regular season and provided contributions to the team.
** CODY’S PICKS **
MOST OUTSTANDING TEAM
Girls basketball
In his first year as Lady Panthers basketball head coach, Dan Harrison knew that the team would have a chance to make a run at the 6A state title behind a lineup of dominant players that could share the basketball. Derby had a plethora of talent across the roster from the starting five to the bench; Harrison knew the team would be tough to stop. The Lady Panthers cruised through the regular season with a 19-1 record, an AVCTL-I title and the number one overall seed in the West sub-state. Derby advanced to its fifth state title game in program history and finished as the 6A runner-up. The team was a special group that saw all five starters (Tatum Boettjer, Jada Hopson, Addy Brown, Maryn Archer and Naomi White) earn all-AVCTL selections.
2021: Boys swimming
2020: Girls basketball
2019: Boys wrestling
2018: Girls basketball
2017: Boys bowling
MOST OUTSTANDING COACH
Brett Flory
The Panthers opened the season against eventual 2022 state champion Wichita Heights lacking an identity on Dec. 4. Derby had lost two integral starters before stepping on the court for its opening game. It was evident that the Panthers would have to reinvent themselves after a 65-47 shellacking at the hands of Maize on Dec. 14. After entering the winter break with a 1-2 record after a win over Eisenhower, Flory’s Panthers looked reignited out of the break with a high tempo offense and ferocious full-court defense. Derby went 12-5, which included a three-point loss to reigning state champion Blue Valley North on Jan. 8 and a 57-52 win over Maize to give the Panthers a chance at taking a piece of the league title. After winning the final five games of the regular season, Derby had homecourt advantage in a third matchup against Campus and advanced to the sub-state championship before falling to Manhattan.
2021: Jodie Karsak
2020: Jimmy Adams
2019: Bill Ross
2018: Jodie Karsak
2017: Allie Ijams
MALE COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Troy Allen
Allen struggled to stay healthy in his junior season, which limited his time on the mat. However, there was no denying Allen from a chance at state. Despite dislocating his shoulder multiple times in the regional weekend, Allen was able to fight through the pain to qualify for the state tournament. In the consolation semi-final match, Allen had his shoulder popped back into place in the middle of his bout while leading 10-2 and continued the match to finish fourth overall at regionals.
FEMALE COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Maryn Archer
After missing most of the 2021 season due to a significant knee injury, junior Maryn Archer returned to the court with a new perspective. Archer used her experience on the bench to help her see the floor in a new way which she used to find open teammates on passes she may not have tried before. As the point guard for the Lady Panthers, Archer was able to create opportunities for her teammates and score from several areas of the floor. In addition, she proved to be a warrior on the court after taking hard falls and dealing with contact on drives to the basket.
MOST OUTSTANDING FEMALE UNDERCLASSMAN
Amara Ehsa
Ehsa made history on the mat as a freshman last season by becoming the first state qualifier and placer in Derby girls wrestling history, but she didn’t want to settle for placer; she wanted to become a champion. Ehsa did just that on Feb. 24 when she got a first-round pin in the 101 state title match over top-seeded Arianna Ortiz of KC Turner to solidify her place in history by becoming the first girls wrestling state champion at DHS in the third year of the program’s existence. Her historic win gives the program a springboard to build on in the future. The Panthers sent four wrestlers (Ehsa, Maddie Snowbarger, Trinity Williams and Meya Howell) to the girls state wrestling tournament. All wrestlers are underclassmen, so it will be interesting to see the development of the program in the next couple of years.
2021: Amara Ehsa
2020: Maryn Archer
2019: Sydney Nilles
2018: Tor’e Alford
2017: N/A
MOST OUTSTANDING MALE UNDERCLASSMAN
Tate Rusher
On Feb. 26, junior Tate Rusher won his first state championship 29 years to the day that his father won his first state title. Rusher’s focus all season long was to be at the top of the podium on the last day of the season, and he accomplished it with a win over Patrick Foxworth of Junction City with a fall. Rusher is one of the many underclassmen that went to state and will be aiming to become the fifth Panther wrestler to win two or more state championships. Cason Lindsey was the last Panther to reach that feat in 2021.
2021: Fontaine Williams
2020: Will McCabe
2019: Tre Washington
2018: Triston Wills
2017: N/A
MOST OUTSTANDING FEMALE ATHLETE
Addy Brown
As a junior, Addy Brown picked up her second consecutive AVCTL-I MVP selection and was an integral piece of the Lady Panthers. Brown was a significant problem for opposing coaches and a dream teammate. Her ability to shoot, rebound and pass were vital for Derby throughout the season. She drew in a lot of attention from opposing defenses which helped create open shots for her teammates. After missing a pair of games midway through the season, Brown made a splash in her return to the lineup with a 28-point night in a pivotal league matchup against Hutchinson on Feb. 1.
2021: Addy Brown
2020: Sydney Nilles
2019: Kennedy Brown
2018: Kennedy Brown
2017: Kennedy Brown
MOST OUTSTANDING MALE ATHLETE
Will McCabe
McCabe wrapped up one of the most decorated careers in the pool with a second-place finish in the 200 IM,
100-yard freestyle and was named to the Kansas all-state swim team at the state meet on Feb. 19. The boys swimming
record board at Derby High School will have to make changes after McCabe’s 2022 season, where he broke several records, including the 50 freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and 200 IM throughout the season. He was also on the Derby 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that broke school records. McCabe leaves the program as one of the seniors that claimed four straight AVCTL-I titles.
2021: Cason Lindsey
2020: Cason Lindsey and Jordan Weve
2019: Triston Wills
2018: Bryant Mocaby
2017: Nyjee Wright