It’s hard for Ryan Cornelsen to put 2020 into words.
Preparing for his second practice with a team that finished 8-2 the year before, word arrived that the team was going to be unable to play due to limitations with COVID-19. Its first two games were cancelled and the longtime coach admits it was a pretty helpless feeling.
Add in the departures of seven starters who chose to transfer and it was a situation that was hard to fathom.
When it got the news that it could resume its season, beginning with a Sept. 19 date at Olathe South, it opened a new door with so many starting spots up for grabs. At the same time, it’s only added to the hunger of a young, but talented roster that continues to evolve through its first seven games.
“Those kids put in a lot of time working together,” Cornelsen said. “To lose that many to transfer and start back up, our kids are closer because of it … we’re scratching and clawing finding ways to win ball games and they’ve been able to do that for the most part.”
Three weeks after Derby fell to Mill Valley, Gardner-Edgerton took down the defending 5A state champions, 28-26. It did fall, 28-7, one week later to last year’s Class 6A runner-up, Olathe North. However, it has won three out of four games since and is preparing for its first-ever matchup against the Panthers.
Two monster additions to its roster came courtesy of Asher and Austin Weiner. Both players, who are the sons of former Kansas State offensive lineman Todd Weiner, have become impact players. Asher (6-4, 190) is its starting quarterback as a freshman, while Austin (6-7, 240) starts at tight end and defensive end.
The latter has committed to Kansas State to play offensive line, while Asher holds an offer from Arkansas.
Add in senior linebacker/running back Davonte Pritchard, who is also a Kansas State commit, and the Trailblazers were left with a stabilizing voice in the middle of an inexperienced, but talented defense.
“He’s been starting [at linebacker] for three years now and he understands what we want him to do,” Cornelsen said. “He’s the quarterback of our defense.”
The Trailblazers are 23-5 since Cornelsen took over ahead of the 2018 season. It’s a dramatic turnaround from where they saw just one year earlier.
Gardner-Edgerton walked off the field on Oct. 26, 2017 with an empty feeling, ending its second winless season in four years. It was atypical, seeing that it had won six or more games in each of its first four years (including an 11-1 finish in 2010) in the Eastern Kansas League.
The following year brought a new chapter, including a switch to the Sunflower League and welcoming Cornelsen as head coach.
“When we got here in the summer [of 2018], we had a combine the first day to see what we had,” Cornelsen said. “We did have a lot more talent than I would have ever guessed. At that point, you’re excited. You’re thinking we need to find a way to win a game or two and then you realize you have the talent to win a lot of games.”
Gardner-Edgerton opened the 2018 season with 10 straight wins before falling to Blue Valley North, 49-28, in sectionals. One year later, an 8-2 record and two losses by a combined two points made for a very difficult pill to swallow. Its season ended against the same opponent in a 42-41 shootout. However, seven fumbles hung over its heads.
“We hadn’t fumbled seven times all year,” Cornelsen said. “They were tough losses and lessons and you don’t know exactly why those things happen. Hopefully, you become better people for it and understand the ball doesn’t bounce your way … it has made us that much more hungry to try and win those games [in 2020].”