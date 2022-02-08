Derby wrestling finished first out of 21 schools in the 38th Annual Rose Hill Invitational on Feb. 4. The Panthers took the tournament with a score of 180.0, which was 24.5 points higher than runners-up Augusta and Chanute.
It was a full-team win for the Panthers as only two wrestlers finished in first place, but the entire squad contributed to the tournament victory.
Braden Tatum returned to his former school and was able to take first place at 120 with a win on an 8-2 decision over Jasper Allison of Fort Scott to give Derby a 25-point boost in the standings.
Tate Rusher at 138 was the only other Panther to finish first with a dominant tournament. Rusher took every match with wins by fall. Facing Grady Fox of Augusta, Rusher managed to seal 30 points for Derby.
Miles Wash gave the Panthers 24 points on a second-place finish at 220. Wash cruised through the opening rounds with wins by fall but lost the first-place match to Bronx Wood of Andover Central on a 4-2 decision. Jayden Grijalva also took second at 106 on a loss by tech fall to Johnny Leck of Rose Hill.
Third-place finishes by Knowlyn Egan at 145, and Peyton Neptune at 182 kept the Panthers in reach of the top spot. Diego Gauna reached the third-place match at 132 but fell to Ty Gumeringer by an 11-0 major decision.
Landon Renberger scored 12 points for Derby with a fifth-place finish at 195, while Cole Molloy took sixth at 113 with a loss by injury default in the fifth-place match. Layne Sweat at 126 and Mason Hopper at 170 both scored four points for the Panthers.
Derby will host its second dual of the season against Salina South on Feb. 10, which is the last scheduled event until boys regionals begin on Feb. 18.
ROSE HILL INVITATIONAL TEAM RESULTS
1. Derby 180.0
2. Augusta 155.5
2. Chanute 155.5
4. Rose Hill 132.0
5. Clay Center 129.5
6. Andover 123.5
7. Andale 112.5
8. Valley Center 106.0
9. Concordia 87.5
10. Salina Central 82.0
11. Wamego 79.0
12. Andover Central 77.0
13. Baldwin 68.5
14. Fort Scott 53.5
15. Bonner Springs 52.0
16. El Dorado 48.0
17. Maize South 47.0
18. McPherson 42.0
18. Winfield 42.0
20. Hutchinson 25.0
20. Jayhawk Linn 25.0