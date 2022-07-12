Just five days before the start of the summer baseball season, Esteban Hernandez was unsure of his summer plans. Fast-forward to July, and Hernandez is one of the top pitchers in the Sunflower Collegiate League and an All-Star selection.
The native of Yuma, Ariz., was off to Derby after a call from Derby Twins general manager Jeff Wells and met his new team a day before the season started.
“Coming out of the spring season, in college at South Mountain CC, my coach asked me if I wanted to play summer ball, and I let him know I wanted to,” Hernandez said. “Like five days before the first game when I got a call from Mr. Wells. He asked me if I wanted the opportunity, and I did.”
Hernandez was primarily a position player in his first two years with the Cougars but had brief outings on the mound during that span. He posted a 3.75 ERA in 12.0 innings with 10 strikeouts last season. At the plate, he finished the season with a .248 AVG with 13 RBIs, one home run and 12 stolen bases, but you won’t see Hernandez at the dish this season.
This summer, Hernandez is focusing hard on pitching as he transitions to being a full-time pitcher. He said he is primarily working on his entire pitching arsenal – fastball, slider and changeup. The biggest goal for the summer is to make each pitch look the same out of his hand to keep opponents guessing.
Hernandez’s first-half resumé easily made him an All-Star selection leading the league in strikeouts (44) and posting a 1.00 ERA in eight games. He struck out 10 batters on June 16 against the Haysville Aviators and followed it up the next start on June 23 with an 11-strikeout performance against the Hutchinson Monarchs.
“Nothing fazes [Hernandez],” Derby Twins head coach Kyle Flax said. “He keeps a cool, calm demeanor at all times and no situation is too big for him to overcome. I’ve really enjoyed watching him do his thing all summer.”
There are some solid hitters in the Sunflower Collegiate League, and facing some of the top teams in the league has been good competition for Hernandez to see as he improves his mound presence.
“[The competition] is good,” Hernandez said. “We played Cheney, Hutch and Newton who are the strongest teams we have faced. They’re really good and can really hit. It is nice to see that we are playing some good competition.”
Currently, the Twins have three players from Arizona, all of whom are pitchers. Hernandez was familiar with temporary teammates Patrick Morris (Chandler-Gilbert CC) and Trevor Baugh (Paradise Valley CC), who play in the same conference, the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference. The three get to talk often and learn from each other.
Hernandez said the entire Twins pitching staff talks often and shares a lot of insight with each other. The righty isn’t afraid to try new things that he has learned from other pitchers.
“I would say one thing that I have learned is everyone has some kind of input, and it won’t hurt to try it out,” Hernandez said. “If it works for you, just keep doing it; if it doesn’t, don’t do it.”
Hernandez was one of seven players for the Twins to earn an all-star game selection and enjoyed the experience. Coleson Syring, Ben Broughton, Patrick Hackworth, Cade Baker, Kirkland Trahan and Parker Coley were also all-star game selections.
As the Twins enter the second half of the season, the race for the league crown and spot in the NBC World Series heats up. Hernandez said the team has had really good chemistry from the start, and the team is set up to make a deep run in the postseason.
“I think we have a chance to make a run,” Hernandez said. “Our pitching has been pretty good, and we have been putting up good numbers offensively, so I think we have a good chance.”