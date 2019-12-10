WSP P. 19 BOYS SWIM #2 copy.jpg

Will McCabe highlighted a group of four swims that qualified for 6A state diving & swimming. The sophomore qualified individually in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle as well as the 200-yard medley relay. He was joined by Trent Voth, Jordan Weve and Magnus Moeder in the first-place relay at the Emporia Invitational. Weve also qualified in the 100-yard butterfly. Top 10 results from Derby’s swimmers are included below.

EMPORIA INVITATIONAL (Dec. 5)

200-yard medley relay

1) Derby (Voth, McCabe, Weve, Moeder) 1:50.35

2) The Independent School 1:50.77

3) Parsons 1:55.62

6) Derby (Cooper, Abdullayev, Rocco, Bankston 2:07.62

200-yard freestyle

1) Aidan Scott, The Independent School 1:49.23

2) Adam Sandid, Wichita Collegiate 1:52.31

3) William McCabe, Derby 1:52.85

7) Peyton Lake, Derby 2:12.08

9) Eriq Joe, Derby 2:30.84

200-yard intermediate

1) Matthew Janssen, The Independent School 2:08.52

2) Jordan Weve, Derby 2:14.50

3) Magnus Moeder, Derby 2:34.07

4) Braden Cooper, Derby 2:37.16

8) Isaac Meek, Derby 3:09.27

50-yard freestyle

1) Aidan Scott, Independent School 22.05

2) Josh Slansky, Parsons 23.60

3) Bobby Kemmerer, Parsons 23.88

8) Trent Voth, Derby, 25.73

1-meter diving

1) Reed Slayden, Emporia 279.45

2) Collin Pankey, Derby 117.50

3) Anthony Mayes, Derby 106.55

4) Ethan Hock, Derby 77.40

100-yard butterfly

1) Edward Sturm, The Independent School 55.59

2) Jordan Weve, Derby 56.86

3) David Koster, Trinity Academy 59.18

7) Simon Rocco, Derby 1:17.50

8) Eriq Joe, Derby 1:30.94

10) Isaac Meek, Derby 1:41.66

100-yard freestyle

1) Adam Sandid, Wichita Collegiate 50.40

2) Tate Thornburg, Coffeyville 55.42

3) Max Piper, Emporia 59.27

6) Andrew Abdullayev, Derby 1:01.73

9) Heath Nickel, Derby 1:02.68

500-yard freestyle

1) Daniel Jekov, The Independent School 5:02.79

2) Matthew Janssen, The Independent School 5:05.06

3) William McCabe, Derby 5:05.88

5) Peyton Lake, Derby 6:10.63

8) Jerry Whitetree, Derby 7:12.68

200-yard freestyle relay

1) The Independent School 1:34.41

2) Emporia 1:42.52

3) Coffeyville 1:42.79

6) Derby (Cooper, Nickel, Bankston, Voth 1:48.10

10) Derby (Rocco, Phesomphou, Joe, Lake 1:57.34

100-yard backstroke

1) Daniel Jekov, Independent School 57.82

2) Edward Sturm, The Independent School 1:00.23

3) Trent Voth, Derby 1:05.88

4) Braden Cooper, Derby 1:09.91

9) Magnus Moeder, Derby 1:13.79

100-yard breaststroke

1) Joseph Gadalla, Wichita Collegiate 1:07.85

2) George Jekov, Independent School 1:08.15

3) Bobby Kemmerer, Parsons 1:10.47

4) Andrew Abdullayev, Derby 1:18.67

9) Braden Bankston, Derby 1:26.81

10) Kevin Phesomphou, Derby 1:29.98

400-yard freestyle relay

1) The Independent School 3:25.28

2) Derby (McCabe, Abdullayev, Moeder, Weve 3:42.65

3) Derby (Whitetree, Lake, Phesomphou, Nickel 4:21.38 

