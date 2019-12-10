Will McCabe highlighted a group of four swims that qualified for 6A state diving & swimming. The sophomore qualified individually in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle as well as the 200-yard medley relay. He was joined by Trent Voth, Jordan Weve and Magnus Moeder in the first-place relay at the Emporia Invitational. Weve also qualified in the 100-yard butterfly. Top 10 results from Derby’s swimmers are included below.
EMPORIA INVITATIONAL (Dec. 5)
200-yard medley relay
1) Derby (Voth, McCabe, Weve, Moeder) 1:50.35
2) The Independent School 1:50.77
3) Parsons 1:55.62
6) Derby (Cooper, Abdullayev, Rocco, Bankston 2:07.62
200-yard freestyle
1) Aidan Scott, The Independent School 1:49.23
2) Adam Sandid, Wichita Collegiate 1:52.31
3) William McCabe, Derby 1:52.85
7) Peyton Lake, Derby 2:12.08
9) Eriq Joe, Derby 2:30.84
200-yard intermediate
1) Matthew Janssen, The Independent School 2:08.52
2) Jordan Weve, Derby 2:14.50
3) Magnus Moeder, Derby 2:34.07
4) Braden Cooper, Derby 2:37.16
8) Isaac Meek, Derby 3:09.27
50-yard freestyle
1) Aidan Scott, Independent School 22.05
2) Josh Slansky, Parsons 23.60
3) Bobby Kemmerer, Parsons 23.88
8) Trent Voth, Derby, 25.73
1-meter diving
1) Reed Slayden, Emporia 279.45
2) Collin Pankey, Derby 117.50
3) Anthony Mayes, Derby 106.55
4) Ethan Hock, Derby 77.40
100-yard butterfly
1) Edward Sturm, The Independent School 55.59
2) Jordan Weve, Derby 56.86
3) David Koster, Trinity Academy 59.18
7) Simon Rocco, Derby 1:17.50
8) Eriq Joe, Derby 1:30.94
10) Isaac Meek, Derby 1:41.66
100-yard freestyle
1) Adam Sandid, Wichita Collegiate 50.40
2) Tate Thornburg, Coffeyville 55.42
3) Max Piper, Emporia 59.27
6) Andrew Abdullayev, Derby 1:01.73
9) Heath Nickel, Derby 1:02.68
500-yard freestyle
1) Daniel Jekov, The Independent School 5:02.79
2) Matthew Janssen, The Independent School 5:05.06
3) William McCabe, Derby 5:05.88
5) Peyton Lake, Derby 6:10.63
8) Jerry Whitetree, Derby 7:12.68
200-yard freestyle relay
1) The Independent School 1:34.41
2) Emporia 1:42.52
3) Coffeyville 1:42.79
6) Derby (Cooper, Nickel, Bankston, Voth 1:48.10
10) Derby (Rocco, Phesomphou, Joe, Lake 1:57.34
100-yard backstroke
1) Daniel Jekov, Independent School 57.82
2) Edward Sturm, The Independent School 1:00.23
3) Trent Voth, Derby 1:05.88
4) Braden Cooper, Derby 1:09.91
9) Magnus Moeder, Derby 1:13.79
100-yard breaststroke
1) Joseph Gadalla, Wichita Collegiate 1:07.85
2) George Jekov, Independent School 1:08.15
3) Bobby Kemmerer, Parsons 1:10.47
4) Andrew Abdullayev, Derby 1:18.67
9) Braden Bankston, Derby 1:26.81
10) Kevin Phesomphou, Derby 1:29.98
400-yard freestyle relay
1) The Independent School 3:25.28
2) Derby (McCabe, Abdullayev, Moeder, Weve 3:42.65
3) Derby (Whitetree, Lake, Phesomphou, Nickel 4:21.38