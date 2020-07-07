There is irrefutable evidence toward Derby’s climb atop Class 6A.
While it might be easy to handpick one statistic and say it has been the calling card of coach Brandon Clark’s squad, there is a foundation that has been nearly unshakeable through the previous 13 years.
The success and camaraderie of Derby’s offensive line has served as the launching pad of seven 1,000-yard plus rushers and four state championships over the last five years.
“It has to be a bunch of guys that are committed, selfless and care about their teammates more than do themselves,” Clark said. “… the offensive line and defensive line are the bedrock of our program. If we can’t block or control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, we’re not going to be that good.”
There was the more recent implementation of a speed-option offense to open up the quarterback run game. Even then, the schemes for the offensive line haven’t gone through major adjustments.
“We’ve got a lot more wrinkles to it and checks we can make,” Clark said of what has made it different. “It’s made our playbook bigger, but there is still a lot of our base stuff that we’ve done since I got here.”
The offensive line is also one of multiple position groups that have benefited from no platooning. Offensive line coach Chris Pinaire said he can’t emphasize enough how much that has factored into his group’s development.
“I can coach them up on the sideline and make more adjustments,” Pinaire said. “There, of course, is the benefit of [Derby Junior Football] too. By the time they get up to us in the high school, their knowledge of the game is substantially more than at other schools.”
The size of Pinaire’s recent groups hasn’t hurt either. Even with the graduation of Alex Conn (6’6”, 290), Philip Icenhour (6’3”, 270) and Kevin Washington (5’11”, 315), Derby returns a group that will include Alex Key (6’4”, 265), Jonas Vickers (6’3”, 285) and Dylan Conn (6’3”, 290).
The upcoming offensive line has three returning starters and zero seniors.
“During COVID, I’ve been thinking about how all these guys are back and how they’ll all be seniors,” Pinaire said. “They’ll [actually] all be juniors ... and the incoming sophomore class is incredibly stacked. We’re probably seven deep there and it’s really exciting.”
The position group currently has six graduates signed or have already played a year of college football. That doesn’t include the recent college graduations of players such as Trevor Hudson (Wayne State), Tanner Anderson (South Dakota) and Travis Anderson (Missouri Western).
While it’s hard to match and comprehend the size of Derby’s lines of late, it hasn’t been the sole factor of success.
Pinaire was quick to mention IQ and Clark said the position coach and the staff as a whole has worked tirelessly to prepare these groups to be underneath the lights 12 times a year.
“They know if they work hard, understand our expectations … they can outwork anyone we’re going up against,” Clark said. “Come Friday nights, special things are going to happen and these kids truly believe it.”
While Clark has also worked closely with the offensive line, the Derby head coach said he can’t overstate the trust he has in his offensive line coach.
“Every year he has become a better coach,” Clark said of Pinaire. “What’s most special, though, goes back to relationships. He forms them with these kids and spends a lot of time in and outside the weight room with these guys … he has such a bond with these kids and they’d do anything for him.”