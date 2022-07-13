Derby alum and McDonald’s All-American Kennedy Brown spent the spring looking to find the right fit. After talking with her parents and former coaches and going on visits, her heart pulled her to commit to Duke.
Brown entered the transfer portal from Oregon State University with two guaranteed years of eligibility remaining. She had an open recruitment but narrowed it down pretty quickly because she had a clear list of priorities and a strong network of supporters in her corner.
“My parents were a big part of that; they wanted to make sure I was happy and supported me any way they could,” Brown said. “My old AAU coach Shane Laflin helped me filter my way through some schools; he was a good person I have in my corner.”
The second time through the recruiting process, Brown had a clearer list of priorities and said that the best facilities and gear were nice, but it might not have the biggest priority. After three years in college basketball, she realized that her health, fit, and coaching staff were the key pieces for her decision — which led her the Durham, N.C.
“This time around was really tough,” Brown said. “I just wanted to make sure I was making the right decision this time. Out of high school, it’s hard to know for sure because you don’t know what you are looking for. I felt like the three schools I had narrowed it down to were schools that were all going to be a good fit. I went with my gut as telling, which was Duke.”
Cameron Indoor Stadium and Duke’s reputation as a quality academic institution will be a benefit for Brown, but having a solid coaching staff that prioritizes its athletes’ health was a big emphasis for Brown, who missed significant time with an ACL tear. So far this season, the knee has been pain-free, but now the biggest step will be continuing to build strength.
During her visits to Duke, Brown built a solid relationship with head coach Kara Lawson, and the coaching staff stood out to Brown. Lawson has built quite the reputation in the basketball world and is one of three Division-I women’s basketball coaches to play in a Final Four, win a WNBA title, and an Olympic Gold Medal. She was also the first female coach for the Boston Celtics in 2019 before taking over for Duke in 2020.
“Kara is a legend in the basketball world, so I wanted to get to know her more and their program to feel it out,” Brown said. “We started talking and building a relationship, and here I am, at Duke.”
Not many players get to learn from proven talent, and Brown said she has learned so much from Lawson in the short time she has been at Duke.
The Blue Devils added four transfers in the offseason, and the team has been learning about each player’s specific skills to help hit the ground running in the fall. Brown will have a familiar face around this season in fellow Beaver transfer Taya Corosdale. The current roommates did not play much together at Oregon State due to injuries but are looking forward to starting a new journey with a familiar player on the court.
“I’m excited to play with her,” Brown said. “[Corosdale] is an awesome player, has a super high basketball IQ and is a great teammate. We are rooming together here, so it will be nice to have a familiar face around just to ease the transition. I think it will be good for both of us.”
With a new program comes a new system, and Brown’s biggest focus this season on the court is learning a new style of play. According to Brown, the system is a faster-paced offense that can work through the forwards, so she will be getting the ball more often, making decisions, and working outside the perimeter. The 6’6” forward said she is looking forward to embracing the challenge and expanding her game.
The Blue Devils will be headed to Oregon to play in the Phil Knight tournament in the non-conference schedule. Brown might face her old school, Oregon State, at the tournament but is looking forward to seeing the premier talent, including UConn and Iowa.
“Any of the three would make a great game,” Brown said. “I would love to see some of my old teammates maybe, but whatever happens, it will be a great tournament regardless. There are high caliber teams and players, and it will be really competitive.”
Brown still tries to keep an eye on Lady Panther basketball and said she still knows some girls from basketball camps when she was in high school. It is also a little easier to pay attention when a sibling is on the team. Kennedy’s sister and Iowa State commit Addy is entering her senior season at Derby fresh off a 6A state runner-up season.
Kennedy said she has enjoyed watching Addy’s growth as a player, and taking on different roles for Derby will help her as she transitions into college basketball.
“[Addy] has done a lot playing out of her traditional position, which has been big for her,” Kennedy said. “She grew up playing point guard, but it has been fun to watch her play and grow. She is a super competitive kid, so she has that edge to her … It is fun to watch her put on a show.”