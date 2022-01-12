Backed by relentless defense that forced multiple turnovers, the Derby Lady Panthers defeated the Campus Colts 75-21 on Jan. 11.
Junior Maryn Archer led Derby with 16 points, with most of those points coming from quick Campus turnovers.
Junior Addy Brown had success in the paint and finished with 14 on the night. Senior Tatum Boettjer had the hot hand from three with 13 points, nine by the deep ball.
Sophomore Mya Free led the Colts with eight as the Lady Panthers held Campus to zero double-digit quarters.
Derby stepped on the gas pedal early, taking a 20-8 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Panthers switched to a full-court press which made Campus guards uncomfortable, and forced several turnovers in the backcourt, leading to easy baskets.
Even when the Colts were able to break out of the pressure, the Lady Panthers kept a strong defensive intensity and limited Campus offensively.
The Lady Panthers outscored Campus 26-3 to take a 46-11 lead into halftime.
Derby gave Campus a different defensive look in the second half with a zone that forced the Colts to take bad shots. The Lady Panthers continued to add the pressure holding a 71-19 lead before taking out the starters with a running clock.
The Lady Panthers will face Newton at home on Jan. 14.
CAMPUS: 8 3 8 2 21
DERBY: 20 26 25 4 75
COLTS: Free 8, Pfeiffer 5, Tilleman 4, Smith 2, Laake 2.
PANTHERS: Archer 16, Brown 14, Boettjer 13, Hopson 7, White 6, Smith 5, Wilson 5, Karel 5, Yager 2, Boyer 2.