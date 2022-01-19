Opposing defenses have to keep eyes on No. 5 of Derby all game long. Junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown has been the hot hand and is playing at a high level for the Panthers.
After a slow start, Fisher-Brown entered the winter break with a 12-point night in a 57-52 win over Eisenhower on Dec. 17. In the last five games since the holiday pause, Fisher-Brown has put up double digits, including a 31-point afternoon against the reigning 6A state champions, Blue Valley North, on Jan. 8.
The time in the gym is paying off for Fisher-Brown, and it is showing on the court. He has been a part of some of the biggest moments in the latest stretch for the Panthers, including a pair of crucial threes in the 62-53 win over Maize South on Jan. 7.
“I’ve been trusting myself and the work,” Fisher-Brown said. “I know I have put in countless hours in the gym, and I know it is transferring into the game. I just have to have faith in myself and my teammates to get put in positions to do what I do.”
Fisher-Brown got substantial minutes in his sophomore season and had a team-first mentality, but it affected his confidence as a shooter.
“My role for Derby last year was to be a facilitator and making sure everyone else got their shots,” Fisher-Brown said. “I had to put my pride aside, but it drained me of my own confidence because I didn’t play the same as what I used to.”
That transferred into his summer AAU season with Mentality by Michael Watson, and it took time and work with coaches to find his groove again.
“Going into AAU, I still had a little bit of a confidence decrease,” Fisher-Brown said. “My coach had the utmost faith in me and knew what I could do. He helped me realize that nobody can really guard me whenever I am confident. I had a really good summer and got a lot of good things going for me.”
Now an upperclassman, Fisher-Brown has brought that confidence gained from the summer and been a key leader for the Panthers.
“Coming into school ball, I know that I am a leader now and I realized that I could do more,” Fisher-Brown said. “AAU changed my mentality back to what it was before. It helped a lot and I know that I could take over games.”
Fisher-Brown is the leading scorer for the Panthers, averaging 14.0 points per game, and is starting to draw a lot of attention by opposing defenses. He embraces it because it can open up opportunities for his teammates.
“I love getting that extra attention; it makes me know that I am attacking them and they will leave someone open,” Fisher-Brown said. “The difference between our team is that our role players are not really role players. Our “role”’ players could go to any school in the state and be a key player.”
According to Fisher-Brown, the dribble drive offense opens up scoring opportunities for himself, senior Jameer Clemons and junior Jasiah Shields or creates an opportunity for an open player. Fisher-Brown likes the Derby offense because it helps keep the ball moving to set up the easy shot. One aspect of his game that he wants to improve is being better without the ball and making it easy for his teammates to get to the basket.
The team is finding a groove as the team has gotten time to rebuild the chemistry partially due to the lengthy football season. This has been a trend for Derby basketball, but the Panthers used the break to set the tone for the rest of the season.
“We expected we were going to have a slow start, but now we are picking it all up and every game we are getting better, and now we are looking to keep going uphill,” Fisher-Brown said. “Usually, we turn it on after winter break. That is the first time we can really sit down, look at the details and figure out our roles and decide what we want to do with our season.”