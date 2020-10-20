After five games and seven official weeks of the season, Derby finally gets its chance to step inside Panther Stadium on a Friday night.
Derby (3-2) will host Maize South (4-2) on Senior Night, wrapping up a 2020 regular season that has rivaled a roller-coaster ride more than a football schedule. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
How does a team end up with just one regular-season home game?
Coach Brandon Clark’s crew was originally scheduled to open the season at Newcastle (Okla.) before that out-of-state game was changed due to COVID-19. That pushed Derby to Mill Valley in its season opener. After a quarantine shut down the program in weeks 4 and 5, it lost two of its potential three home games.
Coaches and players aren’t discounting the chance to play on their home field, but after seeing its 29-game and six-year league winning streak come to a close at Maize, its focus is on securing at least two more home games to start the playoffs.
The Panthers currently hold the No. 4 seed in the Class 6A West playoff rankings and would receive two home games with a week 9 win. Upsets in other portions of the bracket could open the door to more, but Clark said the focus is finishing Friday and grabbing momentum as the playoffs begin.
“I talked to our players about each of them finding two plays where the effort and technique wasn’t there,” Clark said. “If they could have done it better, would the outcome have been different? That hit home and we’re going to work on fundamentals like it’s week 1, get back to the basics and play Derby football.”
Maize South is playing its first season in the biggest division of the AVCTL. The school, which began play in 2010, has won eight or more games in seven of the last eight seasons. Even with 11 returning starters and just four on defense, the program has lost its two games this fall by a combined five points.
“You can tell by the way they play that they are well-coached kids [who] play hard and they have a ton of athletes,” Clark said. “… We’ve got our hands full, a full week ahead of us and we’re going to push our kids like this is week 1.”
The Mavericks brought arguably the league’s most experienced offense into 2020. Senior quarterback Collin Shields (1,339 passing yards, 19 total touchdowns) is making a strong case to be recognized as the league’s best signal-caller. Even though they had to replace senior running back Hunter Niemann due to injury, Evan Cantu put up 140-plus rushing yards behind three returning starters on the offensive line in its 21-20 win over Hays last Friday.
“They play fast and physical,” Clark said. “… We’ve got our hands full, but at the same time I trust our kids. We were in this spot against Mill Valley and they responded. I have a feeling our kids are going to have a good week of practice and one thing
I know is they want to do well for Derby.”
2020 Derby football statistics (thru week 7)
PASSING
Lem Wash, 47-of-74 (63.5%), 578 yards, 6 TD, 5 INT
RUSHING
Dylan Edwards, 97 carries, 788 yards, 10 TD, 1 FUM
Lem Wash, 94 carries, 553 yards, 8 TD, 1 FUM
RECEIVING
Reid Liston, 16 catches, 195 yards, 2 TD, 1 FUM
Dylan Edwards, 13 catches, 166 yards, 1 TD
Drake Thatcher, 8 catches, 121 yards, 3 TD
Mercer Thatcher, 4 catches, 54 yards
DEFENSE
Jack Hileman, 2 interceptions
Coleson Syring, 1 fumble recovery
Samuel Same, 1 fumble recovery
TEAM STATISTICS
2,080 yards of offense (416 ypg)
1,507 rushing yards (301.4 ypg)
569 passing yards (113.8 ypg)
3rd down conversions: 22-of-55 (40.0%)
4th down conversions: 11-of-18 (61.1%)
Opponent total yards: 1,599 (319.8 ypg)
Opponent rushing yards: 789 yards (157.8 ypg)
Opponent passing yards: 810 yards (162 ypg)
Opponent 3rd downs: 21-of-56 (37.5%)
Opponent 4th downs: 3-of-11 (27.2%)