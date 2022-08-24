After two straight quarterfinal appearances, getting over the hurdle is the next most significant step for Derby soccer. Despite losing a solid core of seniors, there is still confidence that the Panthers can build off the recent success behind returning talent and some unexpected additions.
The youth movement has been a strength for Derby in the last two seasons, and several underclassmen stepped up in pivotal moments in the postseason run last year. As those players shift into their roles, head coach Paul Burke expects to see a lot of leadership between the large junior class and the senior group.
“We are going to be young, and that is crazy to say,” Burke said. “Our junior class is our strength because there are so many of them with varsity experience. A lot of the senior guys set into their roles last season, and they understand what they need to do, which is great – we need that.”
Building depth is the key for the Panthers heading into the season as the demands of a new formation will require a lot of movement, primarily from its outside backs. Derby is switching from a 3-5-2 to a more classic 4-3-3 to fit the style of the upcoming group of players.
The outside backs will be expected to be more involved in the offensive play in the new formation. Keeping players fresh will be essential for the Panthers, making depth extremely crucial.
The defense is beginning to take shape for Burke with some vital additions that will aid in the construction of the next core. Juniors Jadan Denesongkham and Bo Day are the two primary returners on defense and have quality experience on the varsity level. Burke said Wichita Heights transfer Mason Richardson will fill a significant hole on defense, and freshman Angel Campos could play an impactful role at centerback. The Panthers also gain a lot of depth defensively with seniors Cooper Chadwick and Maddex Ramirez. Ramirez spent last season on JV while rehabbing an ACL tear.
Burke sees the midfield as a big strength led by junior Collin Meyer and sophomore Angel Vielmas. Burke said that Meyer showed a lot of leadership over the summer, and his soccer IQ will be beneficial in the middle of the field. Vielmas finished his freshman season with a strong showing in the postseason and will play a key role in creating scoring opportunities this season.
Derby will also get senior Ivan Davila-Rodriguez in the varsity rotation after he was limited to JV action last season due to KSHSAA regulations when he transferred from Wichita South last fall.
Meyer, Davila-Rodriguez and Vielmas will lead the charge, and Burke believes the Panthers can fill in depth around the trio of midfielders.
“In the middle of the field, we will have no problems,” Burke said. “It is going to be about building a little bit of depth, but we have some younger guys who could step up, and we can always move some other guys around.”
Finding a consistent goal-scorer is an uncertainty for the Panthers, and according to Burke, it could be a “goals by committee” type of season. A few players could be impactful up top for Derby, including varsity returners senior Rigo Salazar and junior Diego Vaquera. Burke hopes to see some goals out of junior Adrian Campos and sophomore Leo Fernandez.
Junior Ethan Young will be taking over in goal for the Panthers, and Burke is confident in the 6’3” keeper who will be stepping in for three-year varsity starter, Xhavier “Gato” Vaquera.
Derby soccer is seeking its first state tournament appearance since 2018, and after a pair of solid seasons that ended in the quarterfinal, the expectations are high among the team.
“The bar has been set very high,” Burke said. “I know the rumblings though the group is they want to host a regional and possibly host a quarterfinal. After going to back-to-back quarterfinals, the next hurdle is getting to the next round and reaching state.”
Derby opens its season with a home match against Wichita Northwest on
Aug. 30.