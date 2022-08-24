Dual-threat quarterbacks are crucial for the success of the Derby offense. From Grant Adler to Lem Wash and Mercer Thatcher, the ability to lead the offense with a clutch throw or game-changing run has helped the Panthers tremendously under head coach Brandon Clark.
A new face will be taking the reins as the leader of the the offense this season, with senior Brock Zerger ready to roll as the starting quarterback.
Zerger has been dreaming of this moment since joining the Derby football program in second grade, where he spent time on both sides of the ball. He was primarily a safety during his middle school tenure before winning a quarterback job in his freshman season. Last season, he split time as a wide receiver but also took some snaps at quarterback.
Spending most of the season as a receiver helped Zerger see the field in a different way, and he said the perspective from the wide receiver position gave him a new vantage point of the game, like seeing different coverages. Zerger is excited to bring that knowledge into the season.
The wide receiver corps knows that blocking is a big responsibility of the Derby playbook and spends a lot of time to help open up lanes for the backfield. Zerger hopes to reward his receivers as the Panthers might try to throw the ball more this season.
As a dual-threat quarterback, Zerger can do it all for the Panthers, and having Dylan Edwards behind him will create a new duo that can open things up with all the game-changing plays at their disposal.
“We have Edwards back there, so defenses are going to be keying in on him every game, and they might not be expecting me to pull the ball and run,” Zerger said. “It is definitely a dynamic duo back there, and we could cause a lot of problems for defenses.”
Zerger has not shied away from throwing the football and saw his arm strength increase as he has matured as a player. Adjusting to the speed of the varsity level was the biggest jump last season, and he has made adjustments to help slow the game down.
“Last season, the biggest jump was just adjusting to the speed of the varsity games,” Zerger said. “A lot of times, I would stare a receiver down or try to anticipate what the defense was going to instead of reacting to them. That is the biggest thing, being able to slow the game down with my mind and make plays. I just need to stay calm and keep my composure.”
Keeping calm is crucial to the quarterback position, and Zerger has learned from a few different QBs in his time at Derby. Zerger said he learned from guys like Wash and Adler, who showed composure when the lights were the brightest.
“Leadership and the mental aspect, those are the things that I have had to work on,” Zerger said. “Guys like Lem [Wash] and Grant Adler were always calm and didn’t let things get to them. Those were the biggest things I took from them. Composure is huge when you are the quarterback. Everyone looks up to you and feeds off your energy, so it is important to set an example for the team.”
As Zerger prepares to take leadership of the team, the sting from last season’s loss in the state championship has given him a fire to get back to Emporia.
“ My biggest goal is to be able to lead my team to a state championship win this time,” Zerger said. “We came up short last year, and that was probably one of the most disappointing losses in my career, so I just want my team to get over the hump.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.