FSP Brock Party

Senior Brock Zerger split time at wide receiver and quarterback in 2021 and will be the starting quarterback for the Panthers.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Dual-threat quarterbacks are crucial for the success of the Derby offense. From Grant Adler to Lem Wash and Mercer Thatcher, the ability to lead the offense with a clutch throw or game-changing run has helped the Panthers tremendously under head coach Brandon Clark.

A new face will be taking the reins as the leader of the the offense this season, with senior Brock Zerger ready to roll as the starting quarterback.

FSP Brock Party 2

Brock Zerger displayed his ability to run the football at quarterback last season which will provide head coach Brandon Clark more options out of the backfield

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.