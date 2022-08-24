The Derby defense often gets overshadowed by the offensive firepower, but the defensive line is poised to display its game-changing ability with a wrecking crew that put in a lot of work in the offseason.
Since November, defensive line coach Derek Goble said the unit, led by seniors Samuel Same, Leshaon Davis and junior Mason Hopper, have put in work getting bigger and quicker. The “Dawgs,” as the group is nicknamed, have emphasized becoming more physical to hit the ground running this season.
“I have seen a lot of growth in the weight room,” Goble said. “There is just a physical difference that is 100 percent a testament to how hard those guys have been working at zero hour and all the things they have done in the offseason, which is the biggest improvement those guys have shown.”
The line has been motivated by the runner-up finish and is determined to shut down offenses with consistent pressure all game long. Same, Davis and Hopper are likely set to be the starters for the Panthers in 2022.
Same has quickly become the leader of the group and will be the most experienced returner. The 6’5” Iowa State commit has grown a lot physically but has worked to help the younger players as well.
“The cool thing about Same is that he has really grown into a leadership role,” Goble said. “He does a great job of leading by example and helping out the other guys. Sam is the first guy to jump in and help out a freshman, helping with technique and alignment. He has really been a good leader for us so far.”
Davis was primarily a JV player for the Panthers last season, and Goble said he has really grown in confidence and technique in the offseason. Goble projects that Davis will have a significant impact with all the improvement he has shown.
“Leshaon has really stepped up and anchored down that nose tackle position,” Goble said. “He has put on some good weight and his footwork looks better. His strength looks better; he looks like a more aggressive, confident player.”
As a sophomore, Hopper started a few games for the Panthers and stood out last season. The coaching staff was excited about the potential he showed last season and the way
he stepped up in a hurry after being thrown into
the fire.
“Not many sophomores can step into a starting role on the defensive line and play well like Mason did; it was pretty incredible,” Goble said. “He has this warrior mentality where he is not afraid of anyone. He is a quiet kid, but he is an assassin. Just a physical, nasty player on the field, and he might be our most physical player out there.”
The offensive and defensive linemen did not go to the seven-on-seven tournaments, but the units got extra time to work on technique and fundamentals throughout the summer. Goble said that taking the added time for individual drills might not be as flashy, but those added reps will be beneficial this season.
The primary goal for the defensive line is to shut down the run game and keep opposing linemen busy so that the rest of the defense can make the big plays.
“Just like an offensive line, the defensive line is a sacrificial job where it is not fun getting double teamed up front or eating up bodies,” Goble said. “But if we can do that and allow our linebackers to just focus on making plays, then we are going to be a better defense overall.”
There is a skilled group of linebackers behind the line that Goble said is an extremely talented, aggressive and well-disciplined group, which makes the defense all fit together like a puzzle.
The defensive line can
play free, trusting that the player behind them will be able to shut down other aspects of opposing gameplans.
Fine-tuning technique is still on the docket heading into week one. Eliminating mental mistakes will be crucial.
“We have to try to improve as much as we can in the next couple of weeks before week one to be as fundamentally and technically sound as we can be,” Goble said. “Going into an early game, you can’t be doing little things that will give the offense any confidence. We just need to be technically sound, play nasty within those fundamentals, which is what we will harp on leading to week one.”