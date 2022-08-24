FSP Volleyball Henning 1

Sydney Henning got varsity experience in her sophomore year and has developed into one of the top setters in the AVCTL-I.

 BY CODY FRIESEN sports@derbyinformer.com

Senior Sydney Henning holds a big responsibility to help run the offense as the setter for the Panthers. It is a comfortable spot for Henning, who has dealt with the pressure for several years in club volleyball with the Wichita Legacy and throughout school. Henning is beginning to blossom into a crucial leader of the Panthers.

With all that experience, Henning said it has been easy for her to adjust to head coach Shelby Kraus’ system, and she gained a lot of confidence last fall. The 2021 all-league honorable mention setter is aiming to carry that confidence into this season as a key leader for a young Derby volleyball squad.

FSP Volleyball Henning 2

Sydney Henning received an All-AVCTL-I honorable mention selection and is one of two returning players with league honors.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

