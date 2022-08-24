Senior Sydney Henning holds a big responsibility to help run the offense as the setter for the Panthers. It is a comfortable spot for Henning, who has dealt with the pressure for several years in club volleyball with the Wichita Legacy and throughout school. Henning is beginning to blossom into a crucial leader of the Panthers.
With all that experience, Henning said it has been easy for her to adjust to head coach Shelby Kraus’ system, and she gained a lot of confidence last fall. The 2021 all-league honorable mention setter is aiming to carry that confidence into this season as a key leader for a young Derby volleyball squad.
Henning’s first varsity experience came as a sophomore in 2020 when the starting setter got COVID-19 and had to miss two weeks of games. That “trial by fire” stretch gave Henning the opportunity to experience the speed of the varsity game. Heading into this season, she felt a significant growth in her confidence, and Kraus has seen the development as well.
“Sydney had to step up for two weeks on varsity her sophomore year, which was a really good experience for her,” Kraus said. “From that year to this year, I have seen such a huge difference.”
The Panthers will have a lot of young talent who will be getting more varsity action this season. Henning has been able to use her experience to help the younger teammates play with confidence, just like past players have done.
“I have just been using what I saw from previous varsity players and trying to help the younger players feel comfortable and confident,” Henning said. “You play better when you are confident, so making them all feel welcome, we can use that to play our best.”
Leadership will be crucial for Derby this year, and Henning brings a lot of experience to the squad. Kraus said Henning has stepped out of her comfort zone to be more vocal as a leader and communicating with her hitters throughout matches. Henning said she likes to switch up the plays from time to time to keep her opponents guessing and communicating with her teammates is a key to the team’s success. Taking risks has become a new strength for Henning as she has gained more experience and Kraus said she saw a lot of improvement from Henning in the ability to try new ways to fool opponents.
“She is not afraid to take risks anymore,” Kraus said. “In her sophomore year, she was scared to take those risks, but last year she started to not settle with the safe set and trying different things like setting behind her.”
In the club season, Henning got the opportunity to play against some of the top talent from across the country at tournaments, and she is looking forward to bringing what she learned into the school season.
“I think the biggest improvement in club
came from the competition and seeing different styles of coaching,” Henning
said. “I got to find what works for me and how I can use that in the school season so we can improve as a team.”
Henning saw improvement from the team throughout the season last year and is hoping to carry some of the late momentum from last season to hit the ground running. She said the chemistry is tight this season and is excited to see it all come together.
“This team really plays well together, and we can each use all of our different skills,” Henning said. “I think it will be really fun, and I am excited to see where we can go this year.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.