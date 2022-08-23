Last May, I was driving back from Fort Scott after Derby baseball’s final game of the season, reflecting on the year of Derby sports. It was the last trip of the athletic year, and as I got closer to the iconic green glowing water tower, I started to feel a little lost. During the last nine months of the school year, I knew I was going to be somewhere on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays covering some of the best high school athletes in the state. I always knew I had something to do, and now I was heading into nearly three months with nowhere to be.
I spent most of the summer sitting at my desk impatiently waiting for the fall. I was not only dreaming of cooler weather but also the Friday nights under the lights at Panther Stadium. I missed everything about it, from popping in at practices to the late nights after games.
I am extremely excited to kick off this next chapter of fall sports and look forward to highlighting the next group of Panthers. I’ve gotten the privilege to get to know some of the current faces of each sport and seen athletes develop throughout last season. I’m looking forward to watching the class of 2023 and beyond step up and continue the tradition of excellence at Derby High. The dedication every athlete puts in throughout the season deserves to be recognized, and we want to highlight the players that go above and beyond to improve their skills. Seeing the joy on their faces when the hard work pays off is what makes this job special, and I am looking forward to another nine months of non-stop action.
There will be ups and downs along the way, but it will be a journey we will travel together. We will keep you informed on everything Derby sports, from game recaps to feature stories. You can find all you need to know about the Panthers at derbyinformer.com. You can also go to Facebook for all game stories, photo galleries and videos. Looking for in-game scores and video updates? We have you covered; follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter. If you know of a Derby student or alum who deserves recognition, feel free to email us at sports@derbyinformer.com.
We hope you enjoy our 2022 Fall Sports Preview and Panther Country … let’s ride!
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.