It wasn’t much of a secret that the run game was the bread and butter of the Derby offense last season. The Panthers had several weapons in the backfield, and 67 of the 80 offensive touchdowns scored last season came on the ground. With Notre Dame commit Dylan Edwards’ ability to take over games, it was an easy decision to run the ball, and a big key to that success was the wide receiver corps.
To be a wide receiver at Derby, you have to be able to stay humble and do your job, even if that means blocking. The offensive line often gets the credit for making the big hole on a 50-plus yard run by Edwards, but it’s the wide receivers who open up the middle of the field. This group of receivers is locked in on doing what it takes to win.
“The group as a whole is buying into that selfless act that we are,” wide receivers coach Jarrod Foster said. “We do a lot of work, and it doesn’t get recognized too often. The group is the good-looking version of an offensive line and has done a good job of working hard, staying humble and understanding that there will be opportunities to be had, but their main job is making sure the guy in front of them doesn’t make a tackle.”
Foster said the wide receiver group led by seniors Nathan Keener, Travon Rose and Caleb Brown are skilled blockers but can also make an impact catching the ball. The returning experienced players plus new additions like junior Colton Ruedy are determined to help the team win any way they can.
The Panthers used the run game to cruise through the regular season but struggled to have big plays in the state championship game. Derby finished with 281 yards in the game, all of which came on the ground, with zero passing yards in six attempts.
“Going 0-for-6 in a big game like that is a terrifying stat to see as a receiver,” Keener said. “I know the quarterbacks were a little upset about it too because we didn’t play our best, and we all know we can play a lot better. It has been something that has been boiling in our minds, and we are all hungry to make an impact, especially from how the season ended last year. We all just want to prove something, so whether it is blocking or catching the ball, we are ready.”
According to head coach Brandon Clark, the Panthers could throw the ball more often this season, and the talent around the offense could be called upon at any time. Quarterback Brock Zerger has also shown a lot of improvement heading into his senior season. Zerger spent time last season as a wide receiver and, having run the same plays last year, he knows where his teammates will need to be on every play.
Keener said the offense opened up the playbook and tested a few different plays that had success at the seven-on-seven tournament in Kansas City this summer. It gave the receivers a lot of confidence and showed the coaching staff the potential opportunities that could be available this season.
There will be plenty of options available for the Panther offense, and Clark will have the ability to open up the playbook and keep defenses guessing throughout the game. The ability to mix in some pass plays gives the squad a lot of confidence heading into the season.
“It feels free,” Keener said. “That is the best way to describe it, just because we know with the weapons we have we will be able to make a lot of plays and have no doubt in our minds that we can switch it up real quick.”
The wide receivers would love to get a target on nearly every play, but the corps is focused on doing whatever it takes to win, even if that means blocking for their lethal backfield.
“Our success as a group is determined by how many points we put up as an offense,” Foster said. “These kids have a lot of experience and know that sometimes it feels like you are just a glorified blocker, but when your number is called upon, you need to deliver.”
