FSP WRs 1

Senior Nathan Keener is the top returning wide receiver from last season. In four games, Keener had seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

It wasn’t much of a secret that the run game was the bread and butter of the Derby offense last season. The Panthers had several weapons in the backfield, and 67 of the 80 offensive touchdowns scored last season came on the ground. With Notre Dame commit Dylan Edwards’ ability to take over games, it was an easy decision to run the ball, and a big key to that success was the wide receiver corps.

FSP WRs 2

Nathan Keener

To be a wide receiver at Derby, you have to be able to stay humble and do your job, even if that means blocking. The offensive line often gets the credit for making the big hole on a 50-plus yard run by Edwards, but it’s the wide receivers who open up the middle of the field. This group of receivers is locked in on doing what it takes to win.

FSP WRs 3

Travon Rose
FSP WRs 4

Caleb Brown
FSP WRs 5

Colten Ruedy

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.