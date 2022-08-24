After losing nearly 70 percent of the offensive production from last season, Derby volleyball head coach Shelby Kraus was forced to spend the majority of the summer testing formations and lineups to find the right fit. It will be a young Panther team with only three seniors, but Kraus believes her team could surprise some teams this season.
The team is starting to take shape, with several returning players with some varsity experience, but Kraus has not committed to a formation yet, and the team is willing to make adjustments throughout the season.
Senior Sydney Henning is returning as the setter for the Panthers and has shown a lot of growth in the ability to expand the offensive options. Henning is one of two players who received all-league honors last year.
Fellow seniors Lauren Boothe and Madi Grady shined as defensive specialists for Derby last season and have paired well with junior libero Addy Foster. In her sophomore season, Foster earned a first-team all-league honor.
“It is a good trio with those three back there,” Kraus said. “They have a couple of years playing together and can work together on the back row.”
The biggest reconstruction has come with the frontline of the squad in hitters and middle blocker. Kraus expects to use Avery Kelley as a middle blocker, Lily Waters as a right-side hitter, and Brooke Rice as the outside hitter, all of whom spent time on the varsity squad last year. In addition, Carsen Carpenter has made a strong case to fill in as an outside hitter as well. The 5’10” sophomore was primarily a JV player last season and spent time in the gym this summer to improve.
Kraus tested lineup options at three tournaments and a team camp at the University of Kansas this summer. Twelve players went to the team camp and were moved around to find the right chemistry on the court.
“It gave me an opportunity to try out a lot of different rotations and see who could fit where and who has good chemistry with each other,” Kraus said. “That is a big thing about volleyball; if you don’t have good chemistry with your teammate, it doesn’t go well.”
The 2022 Derby squad has shown a lot of chemistry on and off the court this season, which is going to be beneficial. Kraus said the team pushes each other to be better and is a coachable group. The Panthers played sand volleyball together to do conditioning and bond as a team during the mandated stretch when coaches could not work with them.
“This team meshes together, which is great,” Kraus said. “They are here because they truly want to play volleyball. This team wants to put in the extra work. They got together to play sand volleyball during the weeks when I couldn’t work with them because of KSHSAA rules. They took the initiative themselves.”
Kraus said the varsity will be full of young players, and some inexperience on the varsity level could be a big adjustment. There are talented players on the team who play club volleyball, but this could be playing a different position or playing against older players for the first time. Continual growth is one of the biggest goals of the season, and getting better during the season is the big thing Kraus wants to see this season.
“We are not a bad team right now,” Kraus said. “We are a good team, but I feel like this team is just going to get better with every week. I told them in the summer that we might not be a state title team yet, but if we can just be better than the week before or come into practice with a goal every day, we will be a much better team.”