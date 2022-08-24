It is a nearly identical story as the girls squad for boys cross country this season. After losing a large core of seniors, the next generation of runners will be looking to take the program to new heights in 2022. The Panthers lost key pieces like Ethan and Austin Hock, Jarron King, Evan Franke and Alex Hedden, all of whom competed in the regional.
The graduating class helped resurrect the boy’s program and punched a ticket to state as a team for the first time since 2012 two seasons ago. There will be plenty of opportunities for younger runners to gain some varsity experience.
The Hock brothers were the only two to represent Derby at the state meet last season, but senior Isaac Brown and junior Landen Tucker competed in the regional last season.
Brown was consistently a part of the varsity lineup as a junior last season and took 32nd overall at the regional meet, posting an 18:54.5 run. Tucker finished in 34th place at regionals last season, which will give the Panthers some returning postseason experience.
The Panthers have only three seniors returning from last year in Brown, Simon Rocco and Brenton Duckworth, so finding the right lineup for the first meet in Great Bend on Sept. 1 is their focus. It could be a season where head coach Jimmy Adams gives multiple runners an opportunity to race at the varsity level throughout the season, looking for underclassmen to take the experience in stride. It will be a roster full of young talent that will get some time to work with the coaching staff to improve.
“The boys team will be very new with two returning regional runners and a host of young new runners filling in the holes left by the seniors,” Adams said. “We are very excited to start working with this group and get them headed in the right direction.”
Brothers Simon and Jose Rocco could be called upon to produce for Derby this season. The duo saw some varsity action last season; Jose will be a junior this year and could develop into a key runner looking ahead to 2023.
The Panthers are going to have to look at some underclassmen that gained experience last season to get crucial points at meets. As freshmen, Lucus Kreutzer and Owen King spent some time on varsity in the cross country and track seasons, which should give them some confidence heading into their sophomore seasons.
Despite the dilemma of rebuilding an entire lineup, the coaching staff is still confident the team is in a good spot and is excited to see the growth throughout the entire season. The biggest benefit of cross country is that runners can compete with themselves at every meet, which will only make them stronger.
“As always, our goals are for the kids that we have to do the best they can and let everything work itself out,” Adams said. “It is a long, tough season, and we will endure the highs and the lows on the road and hopefully end up with some success and a stronger team at the end of the year.”