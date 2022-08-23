The Panther sideline stood stunned as fans donned in purple stormed the field once the buzzer sounded to seal a 41-21 Blue Valley Northwest victory in the 6A state title game. A group of Derby seniors felt an unfamiliar sting of falling short of its ultimate goal. Many underclassmen exited the field determined to pave a path of redemption, which has been their primary goal throughout the summer.
As one senior core leaves, a new generation takes its place and makes the jump from young talent to seasoned starter. Derby’s lineup is full of bright stars, making the “reload over rebuild” tradition at Derby all the more present.
The Panthers got off to a dominant start last year, but finishing the job is going to be one of the big motivators in 2022.
“We are just going to stick to the script, but this year there is a motivation to finish strong,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “We started off pretty strong last year and didn’t finish it. This year, we have emphasized finishing strong at every workout, boot camp and practice.”
Clark said the team got a little complacent last season in some areas, and the upcoming squad has shown a good work ethic, understanding that preparation will help them finish strong. The team has the talent to reach Emporia, and the extra work could help them achieve it.
It is no surprise who is going to grab the attention on the Panther offense. In his fourth varsity season, senior Dylan Edwards will be the workhorse for a team that loves to run the ball. Junior running back Derek Hubbard is right behind him and displayed a lot of potential last season. Clark said the two could be on the field at the same time, which will be a challenge for many defenses.
“Those two work well together, and you are going to see those guys in the backfield quite a bit,” Clark said. “It will be a fun experience with those two back there.”
Senior quarterback Brock Zerger will be taking over as the signal caller for the Panthers. Zerger split time at wide receiver and quarterback and displayed his ability as a dual-threat QB last season. With the weapons at wide receiver, it could allow the Panthers to throw the ball more often this season.
The biggest uncertainty for the Panthers is recreating an offensive line that lost multiple three-year starters Alex Key, Jonas Vickers and Dylan Conn. Injuries late in the season put young talent in new spots in clutch moments. Having seniors Mitchell Johnson and Wyatt Jackson in the mix on the line will add some crucial experience for the Panthers.
“Our offensive line is a little inexperienced at the varsity level,” Clark said. “They are great kids, hard workers, will do anything for their teammates, but we have to get them the reps to build the experience, and we have to do that really quick.”
For Clark, the defensive group has made the biggest collective jump this season, and it should be able to lock down opponents behind its senior leaders.
“I’m excited about our defense,” Clark said. “I think they’re going to have a big year this year. We have some good leaders, talented individuals and I’m ready to see them step on that field.”
Samuel Same and company on the defensive line are going to disrupt a lot of plays this season, and the size of the group will be a challenge for many offensive lines.
Clark said that there are seven different linebackers fighting for a starting spot. The physical group led by 2021 tackles leader Miles Wash will limit plays from getting past the second level of the defense. The secondary will have some competition for starting spots. Junior defensive back Demaria’e Baker has shown growth over the summer, and coaches believe he can make an impact.
Edwards, Hubbard and Baker will be the threats on specials teams again, but the Panthers will be getting a new face at kicker. Junior Grady Jesseph will take over placekicking responsibilities while senior Camdan Cooper will return as the punter.
The team is itching to get back to Panther Stadium, and the first game of the season is the one Clark is looking forward to the most.
“We are definitely excited for the Manhattan game week one,” Clark said. “We haven’t seen them in a couple of years – we usually see them in the playoffs. We scheduled them for two years, and they are one of the best teams in the state, so we have to buckle down and get ready.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.