The Panther sideline stood stunned as fans donned in purple stormed the field once the buzzer sounded to seal a 41-21 Blue Valley Northwest victory in the 6A state title game. A group of Derby seniors felt an unfamiliar sting of falling short of its ultimate goal. Many underclassmen exited the field determined to pave a path of redemption, which has been their primary goal throughout the summer.

As one senior core leaves, a new generation takes its place and makes the jump from young talent to seasoned starter. Derby’s lineup is full of bright stars, making the “reload over rebuild” tradition at Derby all the more present.

Senior Wyatt Jackson, right, is one of two starting offensive linemen returning and will be a leader for an untested offensive line.
Senior Miles Wash, left, led the defense in tackles last season and brings a physical presence to the linebacker unit.

