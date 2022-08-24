FSP girls golf 1

Junior Hannah Minnis (left), senior Katy Johnson (middle) and sophomore Charli Drum enter 2022 looking to build off solid performances last season. All three competed in the regional tournament. Minnis and Johnson qualified for state.

The Derby High girls golf team had a strong finish last season, qualifying three athletes for the state championships, with two of the three making the second day of competition for the first time in DHS history.

This happened despite a tough season recruiting-wise, head coach Tim Herrs said.

