The Derby High girls golf team had a strong finish last season, qualifying three athletes for the state championships, with two of the three making the second day of competition for the first time in DHS history.
This happened despite a tough season recruiting-wise, head coach Tim Herrs said.
“Last year, we ended up with three girls qualifying for state. We were kind of short on numbers. We had six girls overall come out for the team, but there were three I knew should qualify for state, and they did,” Herrs said. “Two of them made it to the second day, which is the first time that’s ever happened for us. Even though it’s only been a few years that they’ve done that format, I think what we did was what I believed that we could do. They lived up to their potential and made it as far as they could.”
Herrs is in his 13th season as the head coach of the girls golf team and has 16 seasons of coaching experience on the boys side. He says that the recruiting downturn is just a part of the process.
“Every coach you talk to goes through these from time to time where there just aren’t girls playing golf, whatever it is. Sometimes they don’t feel that they have enough experience, and they’re kind of afraid of the unknown and that maybe they’re not going to be good enough. It happens in both boys and girls.”
As a new season dawns for the Panther squad, Herrs said that he’s expecting most of the athletes who were a part of last year’s team to rejoin this year. The team only had one graduating senior among the class of 2022. That being said, the exact number of athletes who will show up for practice the first day is a bit of an unknown, according to Herrs.
“It’s just a matter of how many show up that first week. Not being in school makes it a little difficult because you just don’t see kids that might have an interest, but they don’t know who I am, and I don’t know who they are. So it’s hard to really put a number out there that I know will show up.”
Among the returners is rising senior Katy Johnson, who Herrs says has the opportunity to excel this fall.
“She was one of the three that qualified for state, and she did make it to day two. She’s medaled at league for the last two years, which means she’s one of the top 12 golfers in our league. I expect her to be able to do the same things. She did have a little bit of a down year. It wasn’t as good as her sophomore year, but she’s very competitive. And I know that she will take that as, you know, not wanting to have that happen again.”
Herrs says the main theme for the season will be to have fun.
“We want to make it fun for the girls. Golf is a very frustrating sport, and when you haven’t played, and you doubt whether you’re going to be good enough to play, you just don’t want to be embarrassed. So getting them [the team] to a point where we can say ‘yeah, you hit a bad shot, it’s okay. So does everybody else. Just roll with it, do the best that you can.’ We try and convey that as much as possible. Golf’s a social sport; you’re playing with kids your age. Talk to them. Who knows, you might have fun – even if you play a bad round – you just never know.”
