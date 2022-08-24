Over the last four years, Derby girls cross country was building for a big 2021. With 10 seniors on the roster, it was depth aplenty for the Panthers. Heading into last season, head coach Jimmy Adams said that it was bittersweet having that many seniors on the squad because he would lose so much experience the season after. With two straight 10th-place finishes at the state meet, the Panthers are entering the season with a little more uncertainty than in years past.
There is still a lot of talent on the team, plus newcomers that could be called upon to make an impact at any point in the season. Even though the full varsity roster might not be set in stone, the expectations stay the same.
“Our girls program is in a good place, and we expect them to continue the strong performances from the last four years,” Adams said. “We are returning a few of our state runners on this side and will lean on them to lead this young program back to league and regional success.”
It could be a good test for the young team with a small senior class and beneficial for the rising talent to be tested. Three runners that competed in the state meet will be returning, all of whom will have two or more years remaining of high school. Junior Katie Hazen and sophomores Ellie Beran and Piper Hula will bring some proven experience to the team.
Hazen will be a big returning piece for the girls squad. She was the top placer at state last season, finishing 26th overall with a time of 19:49.3. As she transitions into more of a leadership role, she could have another productive year.
Both Beran and Hula made significant impacts in their first seasons at Derby and worked hard to make the varsity squad throughout the season. Hula had the third-highest finish for the Panthers at state, taking 59th overall. Beran took a 98th place finish, so the young talent was a positive sign for girls cross country.
The girls squad has reached the state meet as a team for the last four seasons, keeping the dominance over the AVCTL-I, but Maize South was on the heels of the Panthers last season, finishing just two points behind Derby at the league meet. Derby also is hoping to continue its regional success after taking second in 2021. The team might not have a lot a lot of seniors, but there is still excitement for the next
era of cross country.
“The Derby XC team graduated a ton of seniors and a lot of state-qualified runners,” Adams said. “It is truly a new era for the Panthers, and we are very excited to start the journey with a new look and renewed drive to continue the excellence that the graduated seniors brought to our program over the last four years.”