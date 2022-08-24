FSP marching band 1

The DHS marching band runs through drill during band camp in the first week of August. Once classes start, the group will rehearse every day through November.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH

Like their classmates who will take the football field or the volleyball court this fall, the Derby High School marching band members have been hard at work over the summer months prepping for the 2022 season.

With the availability of summer school money the past two years, DHS band staff have been able to get together with members on a weekly basis. This year, those sessions started the first week of June and help lay the groundwork for the marching season.

