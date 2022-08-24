Like their classmates who will take the football field or the volleyball court this fall, the Derby High School marching band members have been hard at work over the summer months prepping for the 2022 season.
With the availability of summer school money the past two years, DHS band staff have been able to get together with members on a weekly basis. This year, those sessions started the first week of June and help lay the groundwork for the marching season.
“In those Tuesday night sessions, we spend time working on fundamentals, making sure that everybody understands all of the different techniques that we use to move outside. Also, we start playing the music during those Tuesdays so that they’re starting to familiarize themselves with the things that we’re going to play for the season,” said DHS Director of Bands Adam DeVault. “When we get to camp on day one, then everybody kind of has at least a basic understanding of the skillset that’s necessary, and then we can kind of hit the ground running.”
Band camp starts in August and runs for a week and a half leading into the full competitive marching season – which usually goes through the end of October. The band will continue to march for Panther football games in the playoffs, which extends the full season through November typically.
Overall, there are roughly 90 members in the DHS marching band in 2022, which DeVault noted continues the downward trend that started during the COVID pandemic. However, he expects it won’t be long before that trend reverses.
“I think we’re still seeing the effects that COVID had on our program. When we were at home, and kids were on their own practicing, we lost a lot of kids,” DeVault said.
“I think last year’s sixth graders were back to normal. Once these sixth graders are ninth graders, I think it’s going to start to turn around as long as things maintain on a normal course.”
Given that the marching band staff pull double duty teaching at the Derby middle schools as well, the high school group does not have tryouts. Rather, the group is by invitation – with middle school band acting as one long audition process.
While the group is smaller currently, DeVault noted this year’s upperclassmen have been “tremendous” in terms of being positive (in the wake of COVID) and embracing one of the main draws of marching band.
“The community is the thing, I think, that you really fall in love with – and that was gone,” DeVault said. “To have it back, it’s a big deal to these kids I think.”
Recent years have brought at least one positive in the addition of the Panther Activity Center at the high school, which has allowed the marching band to do physical drills indoors in the afternoon at summer band camp. If they were strictly outside, DeVault noted the weather conditions would not allow that.
Coordinating with other coaches/teachers, the band is also able to use the indoor facility during the school year as needed, with marching band rehearsal taking place every morning once classes return to session.
“We’ll be working pretty much nonstop every day until we finish up in November,” DeVault said.
For the 2022 season, the DHS marching band will be performing a show titled “What Lies Beneath,” with an overarching aquatic theme. Musically, the show will feature some familiar sea shanties and the traditional ballad, “The Water is Wide.”
DeVault said he believes the show will be well-received on the festival circuit and should feature a number of elements that Derby fans will recognize. It will also include an element that is growing in popularity that he expects crowds will react strongly to.
“Marching band has really evolved, especially in the last 10 years or so, to not just marching. There’s a lot of dance elements that are incorporated into the show,” DeVault said. “There will be more of that in the show this year than there was last year.”
A new event – the Air Capital Marching Festival – will also allow the DHS marching band to compete a little closer to home this season (along with homecoming parades, pep rallies, etc.). Then, once the competitive season is done, DeVault said the group will focus on a more “fun” show featuring some popular tunes – though he expects it to be a pretty fun season overall.
“I really feel like we’re making a lot of progress already. I think it’s going to be a good group,” DeVault said. “I think everybody’s attitude is so great that we could really be outstanding. I’m really excited about what we’re putting together.”