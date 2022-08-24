The Derby High School girls tennis team is gearing up for another season.
Derby High’s longtime head coach Dennis Burns says he’s ready to get back on the court after a somewhat lackluster end to last season.
“Last year, we had a host of senior girls that had played and started varsity for two or three years, so we were a little disappointed at the end,” Burns said.
Despite only qualifying one athlete for singles competition at the state championship, Burns said that the athletes still played to the very last volley and gave spectators something to marvel at.
“We had a really good chance to get both our doubles in, and we played up to the very last; I mean, we played their three matches at regionals and could not win that third match. We played some of the best tennis we did at regionals. It was fun for parents to watch. We had one doubles team that finally showed what they could do. They got better in the day and pushed the team. Then the team got better, we got better, and they got better.
“And it was hard to let one of those teams not go [to the state championship.] We knew we had potential; we could have played that way earlier in the year and got comfortable,” Burns said. “We would’ve been really something at state, and we just got a late start, just could not seem to get over some hurdles.”
Despite the end to last season, Burns said the squad is primed for the fall and has several athletes to keep an eye out for.
“We’re feeling pretty good. We have some talent coming up, and that’s exciting,” Burns said.
There are 23 athletes (excluding freshmen) on the current Lady Panthers tennis roster, including six seniors. One of those seniors, Chloe Palivan, is a natural leader and poised to be a contender on the court, Burns said.
“We are hoping that she comes in at a top notch level and that she’s ready to play and lead the team. We’ve talked to her, but she’s our most experienced varsity player. We think she’s going to play singles,” Burns said.
In addition to Palivan, Burns pointed out several other upperclassmen as potential high-level players to watch for, including Kylee Cotten and Chloe Enslinger, who he expects will play doubles together. Regarding the competition, there are a few schools
the Panthers are keeping their eyes on.
“Because of a lot of people moving up quite a bit in the ranks, someone’s going to have to jump all the way from a JV level, all the way to number one doubles. We’re going to have some learning moments. There are some quality people out there. Salina Central has a really good group of girls out right now; Maize South will be a challenge for us.”
Burns says the season starts off with a few weeks of tweaking before the MAC Tournament, which will be the squad’s first test.
“We start off with the MAC tournament, in which McPherson is coming off a state championship, and they’re ready to go. I mean, they are hungry. So that tournament is always tough right off the bat for us. Then, we get about a
week off to work on some details before we head to Newton. By the time we hit that, we’re at the second week of September, you know, we’re rolling for
three more weeks, and
then we have regionals.”
Ultimately, Burns says the goal is to finish top three in the league and try to improve throughout the season consistently.
“What we hope to see – Coach Dunn and I – is just a steady improvement,” Burns said. “If they play steady, good things will happen for them. Singles are wide open. It just depends on whether we’re patient and we play, or we get frustrated with who we’re playing. That’s where we’re at right there.”