FSP Pantherettes 1

Pictured is the 2022-2023 Pantherettes dance team. Left to right, front row: Londyn Lindsey, Alyssa Kate Dawkins, Samantha Eitutis, Brooklynn Davis, Kylar Minton and Alyssa Binkley. Back row: Cadence Erbert, Kadence Rosenthal, Grace Counts, Kylee Harris, Caitlyn Woods, Carly Berglind and Avery Burkholder.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Dedication is just one word to describe the Derby Pantherettes dance team.

“They are a very fun group and have been very cohesive since the first practice, very hard workers and we are so far ahead,” said coach Gina Thrailkill.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. 

