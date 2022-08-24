Dedication is just one word to describe the Derby Pantherettes dance team.
Dedication is just one word to describe the Derby Pantherettes dance team.
“They are a very fun group and have been very cohesive since the first practice, very hard workers and we are so far ahead,” said coach Gina Thrailkill.
Thrailkill is in her fifth year as coach of the Pantherettes and is really excited about the upcoming season after all the hard work the team put in over the summer.
“The team is already so far ahead from practicing over the summer. This summer, we tried something new where the team had a work week where they learned all of the dances for the upcoming football season,” Thrailkill said.
This year the dance team has 13 members including seniors Alyssa Binkley, Brooklynn Davis, Alyssa Kate Dawkins, Samantha Eitutis, Londyn Lindsey and Kylar Minton; juniors Grace Counts and Caitlyn Woods; sophomores Candence Erbert and Kylee Harris; and freshmen Carly Bergland, Aver Burkholder and Kandence Rosenthal.
Over the summer, the team attended a four-day camp where members received a superior rating on their home routine and their camp routine. Two members of the dance team, Samantha Eitutis and Kylar Minton, made the All-American Team that is selected by the National Dance Alliance
The team performs at all home football games, including playoffs and state. The Pantherettes also perform at all home basketball games, senior night for soccer and the homecoming parade.
Their dedication extends well past school athletics, as they also do civic engagements around the Derby community. In November, the team does a food drive and in December team members adopt a family for the holiday season.
The Pantherettes also perform at the North High dance show, which takes place in November. It allows the team to showcase all its hard work.
“Fridays are very long days for the team because we are at practice by 6 a.m. and the day doesn’t end for them until 9:30 p.m. after the football game is over,” Thrailkill said.
Thrailkill stays incredibly busy herself as a special education paraprofessional at Derby Middle School. Working with dance team members on time management is an important part of what she does as their coach.
“My job as a coach is not to just coach them as far as dance because they don’t need me to coach them how to dance; they are all amazing dancers. My biggest job is to get them prepared for the job that we have to do as the Pantherettes during a game or wherever we might be performing,” Thrailkill said. “I try to instill in them life skills, time management, and following through on commitments.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
