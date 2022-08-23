New DHS panther logos 2019
The Derby Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted prior to kickoff against Newton on Oct. 21. 

Brian Wells, Class of 1966, Wrestling

Brian Wells
Lindsay (Davis) Hedricks
Megan (Davison) Hill

