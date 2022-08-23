The Derby Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted prior to kickoff against Newton on Oct. 21.
Brian Wells, Class of 1966, Wrestling
• Three-year letterman in football, wrestling and track
• Went 21-1 and won state wrestling at 159 in senior season
• State champion in the javelin in 1965 & 1966
• Earned All-league honors at linebacker in 1965
• Offered a full wrestling and football scholarship to Oklahoma State University
• Joined United States Marine Corp in 1966, killed in action on Feb. 15, 1969
Lindsay (Davis) Hedricks, Class of 2000, Gymnastics
• All-Around state champion 1999
• Member of back-to-back state champion teams in 1998 & 1999
• Competed at the University of Missouri (2001-2004)
• 2002 Women’s Gymnastics Academic All-Big 12
• Placed 5th in the All-Around at the NCAA Regionals (2002)
• Big 12 Vault champion in 2003
Megan (Davison) Hill, Class of 2003, Softball
• Derby High School Athlete of the Year (2003)
• Set an Emporia State and MIAA record with 23 home runs and a program record with 73 RBIs in 2006
• Holds MIAA record for career home runs, RBIs and hits
• Inducted into the Emporia State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018
• Head softball coach at Northern Oklahoma College
All previous Derby Hall of Fame selections
2021: Lisa (Lunkenheimer) Smiley; Brady Ayer; Rex Schott
2020: Tom Young; Joanna McFarland; Dave Sanders
2019: 1994 state championship football team; Shaina Brock; Terrell Benton
2018: Kara Foster; Paula Williams; Reggie Morton
2017: Nick Reid; Paul Evans; Steve Moore; Suzanne Unruh
2016:Jackie McFarland; Matt Leiszler; Steve Stelljes
2014: 1975-76 state wrestling team; Ramona Ricketts; Ross Hearn
2013: Deanna Beiswanger; Duane Howard; Dustin May; Jessica McFarland; Peggy Unkel
2012: Billy Campfield; Jim Noel; Marty Hunt;
PJ Barrett; Walt Gaskin
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
