Left to right: Heather Cook, Rex Schott and Bill Baum made up the Derby High School athletic training staff last season. Cook will be taking over as head athletic trainer for Schott, who worked with Cook in her senior year at Wichita State.

A familiar face is taking over for long-time head athletic trainer Rex Schott this year. Heather Cook is entering her second year back at Derby, her first year as the head athletic trainer.

Schott spent 45 years on the Panther sideline but felt like it was time for a change of pace. Cook and Schott tag-teamed the large task of caring for several athletes throughout the 2021-22 school year. From the opening game of football to the final day at state baseball, the two stayed busy.

