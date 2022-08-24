A familiar face is taking over for long-time head athletic trainer Rex Schott this year. Heather Cook is entering her second year back at Derby, her first year as the head athletic trainer.
Schott spent 45 years on the Panther sideline but felt like it was time for a change of pace. Cook and Schott tag-teamed the large task of caring for several athletes throughout the 2021-22 school year. From the opening game of football to the final day at state baseball, the two stayed busy.
Cook has been an athletic trainer for six years and it all started when her aunt, who was pursuing a degree in athletic training, inspired her to try it. The rest is history.
“I really wanted to be a nurse in high school, and I went into nursing school,” Cook said. “But I didn’t like needles, so I dropped out and went undecided for a while. My parents finally told me I needed to pick a major. Luckily, my aunt came to visit and told me she was going to school for athletic training. She was talking to me about it, and so I decided to give it a try.”
Cook spent time at Douglass High School and Wichita South, but when the position came available at Derby, it was an offer she couldn’t turn down. She also got to work with her mentor, Schott.
As a student, Cook got to work under Schott for her training as a
student at Wichita State and having him around for one more season was special for her.
“I loved having Rex around last season,” Cook said. “He has been my mentor since working with him at Wichita State, and I just love him and his whole family.”
Cook works hard to really get to know the players throughout the year. Seeing athletes at the training table might not be the ideal interaction, but through the engagement, she built a lot of positive connections with the athletes. She said some come into the trainer’s room to hang out or feel relaxed when they come in for minor treatment.
The biggest downside to Cook’s job is having to tell a player they might miss more games than expected after a significant injury. She encourages the athlete but tells them that it will be a challenge both physically and mentally.
“It is really hard,” Cook said. “It doesn’t really sink in for them, and then you are there for the aftermath. They come into your room, are really upset and [you talk] them through that. It is really psychological for them when they get hurt like that. I try to tell them up front that it isn’t going to be easy, but it is what we are looking at.”
The payoff of an athlete returning to the field is one of the most rewarding aspects for Cook and many have been grateful for her help in working them through the recovery process.
“It feels great when a player gets to play again,” Cook said. “A lot of them will come back and say thank you for everything – I look at these kids sometimes as some of my own kids.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.