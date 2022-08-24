When Derby football fans see the Panthers kick off the season on Sept. 2 against Manhattan, at first they may just be focused on the team on the field, but there’s another group hard at work, providing the sound, energy and positive attitude that contributes to on-field success.
That team, of course, is the DHS cheer squad and it will be out in force as the season kicks off and into the school year.
“They are athletes, too,” said coach Kari Schott, who is excited about the experience and depth of her team this year.
In all, there are 18 members of the varsity squad and 10 on the junior varsity. The varsity squad has seven seniors providing the team with years of experience.
Senior members include Brynlan Hull, Jamie Johnson, Elyssa Kreutzer, Kaitlyn Reid, Briana Roland, Alexis Stanton and Valerie Stubbs. The varsity also has two juniors, five sophomores and four freshmen.
While the cheerleaders are athletic, and work on conditioning like all students in sports, they do fall outside of the official rules of other teams, thus they can practice when they want.
Those practices often involving long hours perfecting their routines.
“They have to be willing to work hard,” Schott said.
But first, the students have to pass a rigorous evaluation process and be screened by eight non-partisan judges.
For those selected, like they have in the past, they attended a summer camp. For 2022, they went to the University of Oklahoma for a training session from May 31 to June 3.
“It was a great experience and we had a successful camp,” Schott said. Plus, a lot of competition from the others there added to the experience, she said.
On top of that, two members – Gianna Orecchio and Alexis Stanton – received All-American honors.
Schott is pleased with the way the young people have bonded together.
“We have a great group of leaders,” she said. “They’ve embraced the younger girls and tried to build them up.”
Teamwork is key with cheering, she said, or as she put it: “that is uber important.”
The varsity squad cheers during all football games, but the JV just does the home ones. However, they are all involved with the pep assemblies.
Cooperation is evident throughout the DHS athletic family, she said, and the support runs both ways.
“We have the best coaching staff in the
state,” she said. “There’s a lot of trust in the program and each other. It’s just been awesome in a great community.”
Schott, a Derby resident, is now in her fourth year in charge of the team. She is a 1996 DHS graduate and also cheered at Southwestern College. She also ran the Upward cheer program at South Rock Christian Church for 15 years.
Currently, she also works in the Parents as Teachers program. A new assistant to help out
There is a new face in the assistant coach position as Josie King has resigned and been replaced by Corinn Peck, who has deep Derby roots. She is a 1998 DHS graduate and former gymnast and gymnastics coach.
“She has been a phenomenal asset to the team with her experience and knowledge,” Schott said.
Along with holding her new assistant in high regard, Schott honors Green Pride and those who have come before the 2022-23 cheer team.
“We have traditions that have been here for years,” she said. “We really are lucky.”