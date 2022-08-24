FSP Cheer 1

Pictured is the 2022-23 Panther cheerleading squad. Left to right, front row: Alexis Stanton, Valerie Stubbs, Briana Roland, Kaitlyn Reid, Brynlan Hull, Jamie Johnson and Elyssa Kreutzer. Back row: Katya Hernandez, Ella Hadley, Gianna Orecchio, Addison Ormsby, Delaney Francis, Keegan Little, Keeley Chance, Adaelyn Chanthavong, Lexi Schott, Kyra Cole and Rylee Silva.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

When Derby football fans see the Panthers kick off the season on Sept. 2 against Manhattan, at first they may just be focused on the team on the field, but there’s another group hard at work, providing the sound, energy and positive attitude that contributes to on-field success.

That team, of course, is the DHS cheer squad and it will be out in force as the season kicks off and into the school year.

