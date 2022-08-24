MANHATTAN INDIANS
Head coach: Joe Schartz, 14th season
2021 Record: 9-2 (5-1 in Centennial League)
How season finished: Sectional, L, 41-22 to Lawrence
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Keenan Schartz QB 5-10 165 SR
Jaxon Bowles RB 6-3 210 SR
Braxton Frey WR 5-10 175 SR
DEFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Ben Irvine LB 6-2 190 SR
Kelonnie Patterson DL 6-0 275 SR
Landon Machor SS 5-10 175 JR
Manhattan is looking to turn the page after losing 41-22 to Lawrence in the Sectional round last season. The Indians secured their 11th league title in the last 13 seasons with a 5-1 record. The lone loss was to Washburn Rural in week six of the season. It will be a group full of experience heading into Derby for its week one matchup with 16 seniors in the projected starting lineup.
Senior quarterback Keenan Schartz will lead the offense with several returning weapons. Senior running back Jaxon Bowles and senior wide receiver Braxton Frey are just two of the pieces that will provide challenges for the Panthers in week one.
There could be some growing pains on the defensive line for Manhattan this season. According to head coach Joe Schartz, there is a position battle at defensive end, all of which are juniors. Senior Kelonnie Patterson will be one of the biggest leaders on the line. The linebacker core is a physical, experienced group led by Ben Irvine that will limit plays in the second level of the defense. Junior safety Landon Machor earned varsity time as a sophomore and will be a big returner in the secondary. The Panthers and the Indians are opening up a two-year matchup agreement which will be a tough challenge for Derby in week one. The two have not faced off since 2019.
Derby’s scores vs. Manhattan – last 10 years:
2019: 56-0, W; 2018: 24-6, W; 2017: 21-14, W; 2013: 55-20, W; 2011: 39-28, W
SALINA SOUTH COUGARS
Head coach: Sam Sellers, 13th season
2021 record: 1-8 (1-5 in AVCTL-I)
How season finished: Week 9, L, 51-21 to Andover
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Weston Fries QB 6-0 170 SR
Te’Jon McDaniel WR 6-4 180 SR
Jesse Vorarath OL 6-6 260 SR
DEFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Luke Simpson LB 5-11 170 SR
Garrett Aills DB 5-10 160 SR
Seth Clemmer LB 5-10 175 SR
Injuries and quarantines forced many younger players into the fold inside a demanding AVCTL-I schedule. The biggest benefit for head coach Sam Sellers is that the “trial by fire” season for younger players could pay dividends in 2022. Salina South is returning 24 players that earned a start last year alongside two seniors that missed the entire 2021 season due to injuries. Quarterback Weston Fries is back for his third season at the helm of the offense and is aiming to limit bad throws that hampered him last season, according to Sellers. The All-AVCTL-I honorable mention honoree, Fries has been able to build a lot of chemistry with all of his wide receivers, including second-team All-League Te’Jon McDaniel.
The backfield should be well protected with the return of the entire offensive line. Sellers believes 6’6’, 210-pound offensive lineman Jesse Vorarath will step up in the second year in the program after a big learning season. McDaniel and senior Garrett Aills play both sides of the ball and will be a pair of prominent defensive backs for Salina South, who will have a full returning roster. The linebacker core is led by seniors Luke Simpson and Seth Clemmer. Simpson earned a second-team all-league nod and entering his third year as a starter for the Cougars. He will be a key leader on defense this season. Salina South will host Derby in Week Two, looking to fare better than a 77-7 thrashing last year.
Derby’s scores vs. Salina South – last 10 years:
2021: 77-7, W; 2019: 55-7, W; 2018: 60-7, W; 2017: 59-14, W; 2016: 56-7, W; 2015: 62-30, W; 2014: 45-14, W; 2013: 51-35, L; 2012: 27-14, W; 2011: 42-14, W
BISHOP CARROLL GOLDEN EAGLES
Head coach: Dusty Trail, 6th season
2021 record: 7-3 (5-1 in GWAL)
How season finished: Regional, L, 28-21 to Maize
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Tate Blasi WR 6-0 175 SR
Hank Purvis OL 6-5 285 JR
Zach Steven QB 5-10 170 SR
DEFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Sam Duling LB 5-9 SR
Michael Nance DB 6-1 180 SR
Walt Gray DE 6-4 220 SR
Bishop Carroll nearly pulled off an upset in a 28-21 loss to Class 5A runner-up Maize in the Regional round last season. After taking a piece of the Greater Wichita Athletic League for the 14th time in 27 seasons, the Golden Eagles are looking to continue the winning tradition in 2022. With 17 returning starters, the biggest need for Dusty Trail will be depth, but the senior experience and leadership will be needed for Bishop Carroll. Quarterback Zach Steven, running back Derek Breese, and first-team All-GWAL wide receiver Tate Blasi will be looking to make a significant impact for the offense behind an offensive line riddled with experience. Junior Hank Purvis earned second-team All-GWAL honors in his sophomore season and will keep the pocket open for the backfield. Purvis will be aided by four seniors around him, including Jacob Racine, who earned honorable mention all-league honors last season.
Defensively, Bishop Carroll will likely look to senior linebacker Sam Duling to provide leadership to the side with eight returning starters. Duling is one of four starters with All-GWAL honors, including senior Walt Gray and Michael Nance. The Golden Eagles will be looking to take down the Panthers after a 44-36 loss to Derby last season. Bishop Carroll held Dylan Edwards to only 195 rushing yards and a touchdown. A 95-yard kickoff return was the difference in the game.
Derby’s scores vs. Bishop Carroll – last 10 years:
2021: 44-36, W; 2020: 35-21, W; 2019: 21-0, W; 2018: 24-6, W; 2017: 54-45, W; 2016: 49-13, W
HUTCHINSON SALTHAWKS
Head coach: Mike Vernon, fifth season
2021 record: 4-5 (3-3 in AVCTL-I)
How season finished: Week 9, L, 31-28
to Bishop Carroll
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Noah Kohkar QB/RB/WR 5-9 190 SR
Sammy Christans OL 6-0 175 SR
Nic Lange QB 6-4 175 SR
DEFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Bradyn Rodriguez DE 6-1 210 SR
Dorian Hippen DE 6-3 230 SR
Gabe Eye DB 5-10 145 SR
Hutch was bounced out of the playoffs by Bishop Carroll for the second consecutive year after a .500 regular season. Head coach Mike Vernon looks to revive the Salthawks back to its 8-2 record in 2020 with its trademark flexbone offense. Noah Kohker was used as a Swiss army knife for the Salthawks and received a first-team All-AVCTL selection last season. Building around him will be key this season. Nic Lange could take a majority of the snaps this season. The offensive line will be key in the flexbone offense, and Sammy Christians is one of the key returners this season. Christians was an All-AVCTL-I honorable mention last season.
Seniors Bradyn Rodriguez and Dorian Hippen will take control of the defensive line on a defense that will need to replace several impactful seniors. Last season the defensive back position was the biggest strength of the Salthawks, and senior Gabe Eye will be ready to take over as the leader of the secondary. Discipline will be key for the Panthers in the matchup with Hutch. The unique offense requires players to be aware at all times. The Salthawks are looking to beat Derby for the first time since 2014.
Derby’s scores vs. Hutchinson – last 10 years:
2021: 55-6, W; 2019: 56-7, W; 2018: 63-0, W; 2017: 61-18, W; 2016: 46-20, W*; 2016: 40-7, W; 2015: 49-14, W; 2014: 35-28, L*; 2014: 35-28, W; 2013: 36-0, W; 2012: 31-28, L*; 2012: 29-28, L; 2011: 34-13, L
*indicates playoff game
CAMPUS COLTS
Head coach: Jamie Cruce, fourth season
2021 record: 1-8 (1-5 in AVCTL-I)
How season finished: Week 9, L, 35-17
to Junction City
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Brody Johnson QB 5-10 170 SR
Brock Jensen OL 6-3 260 SR
Kyle Butcher OL 6-2 270 SR
DEFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Christian Sicard DB 6-0 180 SR
Devon Hutto LB 5-11 185 SR
Carson Cheever LB 5-10 160 SR
Campus is rebuilding after a 1-8 season last season, and things are looking up for a team filled with seniors. It has a senior class hungry to take a step in the right direction in their final year of high school ball. The Colts have not reached the regional round since 2018, but head coach Jamie Cruce expects more production from a roster with a lot of varsity experience in 2021. Campus only had nine returning starters last season, so it gave this crew of players a lot of time to learn the speed of the varsity level.
The offensive line will be one of the biggest strengths of the Colts behind seniors Brock Jensen and Kyle Butcher, who both earned all-league honors last year. Senior quarterback Brody Johnson could be taking the majority of the snaps for Campus, who will need to replace two-year starter Braelyn Jay. Campus has several players that spent time on both sides of the ball, and senior defensive back Christian Sicard will likely be the vocal leader of the team this season. The Colts have a pair of senior linebackers, Devon Hutto and Carson Cheever, that could help the defense in a big way this season. Derby put 70 points on the board in last season’s matchup, which was the most in the previous 15 years.
Derby’s scores vs. Campus – last 10 years:
2021: 70-21, W; 2020: 48-13, W; 2019: 54-27, W; 2018: 48-13, W; 2017: 48-20, W; 2016: 53-0, W; 2015: 54-14, W; 2014: 49-13, W; 2013: 35-7, W; 2012: 49-0, W; 2011: 41-6, W
MAIZE EAGLES
Head coach: Gary Guzman, 12th season
2021 record: 9-3 (5-1 in AVCTL-I)
How season finished: 5A State Championship,
L, 28-14 to Mill Valley
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Avery Johnson QB 6-3 175 SR
Justin Stephens WR 6-3 200 SR
Daeshaun Carter RB 5-11 190 SR
DEFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Caden Miranda DL 6-0 260 SR
Connor Padgett LB 5-11 170 SR
Cody Hughbanks DB 6-0 152 SR
After a loss in the 5A state championship game, Maize is in win-now mode behind all of its returning talent. Dual-threat QB and K-State commit Avery Johnson is poised to lead his team to a state title, and he will have plenty of weapons at his disposal. Wide receivers Justin Stephens and Bryce Cohoon will be two targets that Johnson will be able to hit, while Daeshaun Carter will be ready to go in the backfield. The Eagles will be a tough team to stop, and opposing defensive backs better be prepared to run all night long.
Defensively, Maize is returning a lot of leaders at all levels of the field. Senior defensive lineman Caden Miranda brings loads of experience to the Eagle defense up front. Senior linebacker Connor Padgett earned a first-team all-AVCTL-I selection last season and will be a physical presence in the middle of the field. The Eagles have a ball hawk in the secondary in senior Cody Hughbanks. Maize is looking to dethrone the Panthers as kings of the AVCTL-I; on paper, this is the year to do it. In week seven last season, Maize and Derby produced the game of the year in Kansas in a 42-41 thriller. Both Johnson and Dylan Edwards showed their D-I potential. This will likely be the showdown you won’t want to miss in week six.
Derby’s scores vs. Maize – last 10 years:
2021: 42-41, W; 2020: 36-35, L; 2019: 55-7, W; 2018: 35-21, W; 2017: 60-28, W; 2016: 52-7, W; 2015: 42-20, W; 2014: 20-13, L; 2013: 62-13, W; 2012: 41-0, W; 2011: 35-14, W
MAIZE SOUTH MAVERICKS
Head coach: Brent Pfeifer, 13th season
2021 Record: 6-4 (4-2 in AVCTL-I)
How season finished: Regional, L, 37-21 to KMC
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Sammy Dresie WR 6-3 165 JR
Jeron Askren WR 6-3 195 JR
Ryan Kindt OL 5-11 235 SR
Karsten Shields OL 6-1 200 SR
DEFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Conner Neill LB 6-1 205 SR
Jacob Gnagy DB 6-0 170 SR
Maize South finished the 2021 season 6-4 with a team led by its strong senior class. After starting the season 5-0, the Mavericks ran into Maize, Hays and Derby to end the regular season, and the three-game losing skid slid Maize South to the eighth seed in the 5A playoffs. A win over Wichita Heights in week nine set up a Regional matchup against top-seeded Kapaun Mt. Carmel, and a 37-21 loss ended a promising season. The winning season was the 11th straight, but with only five returning starters, the Mavericks could be tested in 2022.
The offense will need to be entirely rebuilt with the losses of its top weapons like quarterback Owen Bailey, running back Evan Cantu and tight end Caleb Crumm. The Mavericks could have to build around junior wide receivers Sammy Dresie and Jeron Askren. Dresie earned an AVCTL-I honorable mention selection last season and is the lone returner with league honors. The offensive line could have the most experience on the roster between seniors Ryan Kindt and Karsten Shields, which will help whoever takes over in the backfield for the Mavericks.
Head coach Brent Pfeifer noted senior linebacker Connor Neill and defensive back Jacob Gnagy as the two primary returning players. With 17 total returning lettermen, the Mavericks should have a lot of competition at each position leading into the first game against Andover. The schedule readjustment was favorable to the Mavs, with Campus and Newton on the schedule within the first four weeks of the season. The two teams went a combined 2-10 in the AVCTL-I last season.
Derby’s scores vs. Maize South – last 10 years:
2021: 52-14, W 2020: 48-10,
NEWTON RAILERS
Head coach: Greg Slade, first season
2021 Record: 2-7 (1-5 in AVCTL-I)
How season finished: Week 9, L, 39-9 to Maize
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Colby Gomez QB 6-1 195 JR
Isaac Klug WR 5-11 175 SR
Rio Gomez OL 6-0 280 SR
DEFENSE: POS. HT. WT. YEAR
Ricky Parga DL 5-9 260 SR
Brody Harper LB 5-10 182 SR
Caden Livesay DL 6-0 230 SR
Newton had one of the most brutal stretches in the AVCTL-I with matchups against Derby, Maize, Hutchinson and Maize South in the first four league games of 2021. It is tough to maneuver through those opponents with a young roster. It was hard to generate much momentum throughout the season. The Railers are the biggest benefactors of the schedule shake-up, but it could be a building year under Greg Slade in his first year at Newton.
With junior quarterback Colby Gomez leading the offense for a second season, the team will be looking to get production from a big returning corps of wide receivers. Isaac Klug will lead the three returning wide receivers as top targets for Gomez. The backfield will be protected with some size on the offensive line, including Rio Gomez. The return of kicker Colin Hershberger will be a big weapon for Newton in close games. Hershberger was a second-team All-AVCTL-I selection.
Leadership will be essential for Newton on defense, and senior defensive lineman Ricky Parga can bring that energy to the team. Parga will have some help on the line with senior defensive lineman Caden Livesay. The two could disrupt a lot of plays in the backfield in 2022. Senior linebacker Brody Harper will be able to clean up the messes in the next level of the field alongside a pair of returning juniors. This season could be dedicated to building the foundation of the program, and there is a lot of excitement coming from the coaching staff from what they saw over the summer.
Derby’s scores vs. Newton – last 10 years:
2021: 50-17, W; 2020: 43-31,W; 2019: 63-7, W; 2018: 55-7, W; 2015: 57-0, W; 2014: 45-14, W