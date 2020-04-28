Brett Flory’s message hasn’t changed since he first accepted the job in May 2011.
The coach wants to see his offense and defense flow out of its aggressive, full-court style, seeing teams crumble under the pressure.
While he has seen three teams reach the state tournament since he first came to Derby, the boys basketball coach said even brighter days are ahead for his program.
It’s a remarkable reality considering there has only been one hiccup in his 10 years as head coach.
Derby won 10 or more league games each of his first four seasons. It also has only one season of less than eight AVCTL-I wins since he arrived. That includes a trio of league championships in each of his first three seasons.
The Panthers had their best finish in program history in 2013, capping a 20-4 season with a third-place finish at state. It bested the previous fourth-place finish set in 1977. Five years after the third-place finish, it reached the consolation game again, but fell shy of the consolation championship.
Most recently, Derby rebounded from its lone losing season in the last 10 years, finishing 14-8 overall with an 8-4 record in AVCTL-I play.
“We’ve never had guys better suited [to play] our style than we do right now,” Flory said. “We have lots of guys that are long, athletic and very versatile … hopefully we’ll hang our hat on that no matter what.”
With its team accomplishments under Flory have come some of the league’s best numbers since the 2004-05 season. The 2017-18 Derby roster, which featured seniors Tyler Brown and Bryant Mocaby, scored a league-best 1,694 points in 24 games (70.6 per contest). That mark even tops the total points scored by last year’s 23-0 Campus squad.
Individually, the Panthers have offered some of the league’s best performances in a season or a career. Over the last 15 years, no AVCTL-I player has more field goals in a season than James ‘“Papi” Conley (175, 23 games, 2014-15).
Former Derby post Josiah Ray also holds the second-best season total in offensive (74) and defensive (138) rebounds. He led in offensive rebounds before being knocked out of the top spot by Campus’ Keither Florence this past season. His 212 total rebounds that season is only nine spots shy of No. 1, which is occupied by Salina Central’s Jordan McNelly (221 rebounds, 22 games, 2013-14).
Nyjee Wright, who is a 2017 graduate, currently holds the most career assists (286, 86 games) and steals (175, 86 games) over the league’s last 15 years. He also became the No. 2 all-time leading scorer (1,123 points) at Derby, only trailing Chip Steven.
Flory has placed a heavy emphasis on keeping these alumni involved in his program and said his current players have taken notice of those that came before them.
“I like where our guys are right now,” Flory said. “We’re right on the edge of getting really, really good again. We’ve been here long enough now and there is enough of a connection between our older and younger players. They understand the expectation is to be successful and to work hard.”
An added bonus to the current era of Derby boys basketball is the strengthening of the bond between the high school and middle school programs.
The middle school programs, which are led by head coaches Bryan Chadwick, Mike Packard, Janelle Stallbaumer and Ashton Petrisor, all work in tandem with the high school staff. Flory said that has become a stronger partnership in recent seasons.
“They want to know what they can do to prepare these kids to play in our system,” Flory said. “It’s a 7th-12th [grade] system now and it’s huge. It wasn’t that way when we got here and it’s taken some time to establish that.”
The current team quickly washed out all remaining remnants of their 2018-19 season (finished 7-15, one game away from the state tournament).
Flory still shakes his head in amazement, realizing how many freshmen had to play a role that year. However, they’re reaping the benefits of that experience over the last 12 months.
Along with its 14 wins last season, six of its eight losses came against state-qualifying teams, including three to No. 1 and undefeated Campus (23-0).
“There is a sense of responsibility for our younger players and they want to carry on what the older guys have done [in this program],” Flory added.