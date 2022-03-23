Senior Evan Franke is counting down the days until he has a chance to compete. Derby has been practicing since Feb. 28, and seeing the group of players every day is only getting Franke more excited for some new competition.
Franke enters the season as one of the top singles players for the Panthers and knows that having the top spot on the team comes with its fair share of pressures, but he is prepared to embrace the challenge.
Understanding the mental aspect of tennis has taken some time to learn, but Franke knows that staying positive is key to not letting his thoughts distract him from his ability as a player.
“I think tennis is 99, maybe 100 percent of a mental game because if you don’t have the right mindset, you will struggle,” Franke said. “For me, if I don’t have a good mindset, I know that I am going to lose because either I’ll get in my own head or the opponent will.”
After participating in track in his seventh-grade year, Franke fell in love with tennis the next year and decided to stick with it.
“I started playing in eighth grade, which is a lot later than a lot of other kids,” Franke said. “I did track in seventh grade, and I hated it, so I decided to do tennis the next year, and I just fell in love with it.”
Franke took lessons his freshman year to make up some ground on his developing tennis IQ and has spent a lot of time on the court, playing with friends and family.
“This past summer, I would hit almost every night, which consisted of just serving as much as I could – that definitely helped,” Franke said. “But, just watching people play and trying it in my game is what has helped the most.”
His serve has been the biggest improvement to his game this season and has turned into one of his greatest strengths on the court.
“My serve is probably my biggest improvement,” Franke said. “Even just last year compared to now, there is a huge difference in the speed and the spin of the ball. Even going back to eighth grade, I think my serve is what has improved the most.”
Court awareness has been another big strength for Franke, which really showed after being moved from doubles to singles midway through his junior year.
Franke had been a doubles player in his freshman and junior seasons, but his career really sprouted when coach Burns gave him the green light to move into the singles realm. It didn’t take much time to adjust for Franke, and he grew more confident as a player.
“It really only took one tournament to click,” Franke said. “The first tournament, I was a little nervous about playing singles for the first time since the eighth grade, but after that, I think it clicked pretty fast.”
After making the switch, Franke placed fifth at regionals to qualify for the state tournament. Franke has set a goal to cruise through regionals and have a chance at a state medal.
“I want to have a good winning record in the regular season so I can get a good seeding at regionals. Then, hopefully, I can make it to state again, and I would like to medal at state.”