One of the fastest rising activities and sports nationwide has arrived at Derby High School.
An esports team will begin practice in late January before hitting the competition circuit in February. The team will be led by Derby High School teacher Mike Packard and after informational meetings in November, he said the team could include up to 50 students.
Administrative planning began in October and the sport will set sail for the spring season.
PlayVS is the platform that will allow students to participate in esports across the region and state. After launching a partnership with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) in Nov. 2018, 23 state associations have made it a sanctioned sport.
Packard said the first team meeting was a pretty jazzed conversation, asking about which games would be included. He indicated that a limited allotment of games will be included initially for Kansas participants. Those include FIFA, League of Legends, SMITE, Smash Brothers, Madden and Rocket League.
Depending on the day of the week, a different game will be utilized in competition. Players also only have to be proficient in one game and won’t be expected to compete across the board.
“You can excel in one and be fine,” Packard said. “The idea is that you put your very best player(s) in all six games and that is called your state team.”
That state/starting team will include as many as 20 participants, as some games need more than one participant.
While a gaming club has been present at Derby High School, Packard said this will provide a more structured competition and practice schedule.
“We’re going to scout, which is something our portal provides,” he said. “We’re going to scrimmage on days where we don’t have competitions. We want to learn, get better and win championships.”
Competitions could initially include states from across the Central region, which includes Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.
While it is still not sanctioned by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA), Packard believes the state isn’t too far behind. PlayVS will crown a state champion until the state activities association joins the fold.
“They’ve said if we can get 32 schools (approx. 28-30 at this time) with this, we’ll have a state championship,” Packard added.
Esports are rapidly evolving at the collegiate level. According to a Jan. 2020 story by National Public Radio (NPR), more than 170 colleges and universities have teams. Those teams have as much as $16 million to contribute toward scholarships.
There are 19 college and universities in the Central region that have Esports teams. That includes Bellevue (Neb.), Columbia College (Mo.), Culver-Stockton (Mo.), Creighton (Neb.), Kansas Wesleyan, Maryville (Mo.), McPherson College, Midland University (Neb.), Missouri Baptist, Missouri Valley, Park University (Mo.), Pratt Community College, Southwest Baptist University (Mo.), Southwestern College, University of Missouri, Saint Mary University, Wichita State, University of Nebraska, Fontbonne University (Mo.) and Ottawa University.